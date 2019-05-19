USB Type-C has taken over -- here are the latest phones to prove it

Esto también se puede leer en español.

USB Type-C is taking over

In years past, phones charged and transferred files through a Micro-USB port and cable. These days, however, it's more common to find a new standard called USB Type-C.

This port technology is faster, more efficient and -- best of all -- flippable, so you can plug in your cord correctly every time. Click through to see which current phones have USB Type-C.

Editors' note: This post is updated frequently. It was originally published July 31, 2016.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
The Galaxy S10E, S10, S10 Plus and the S10 5G

It's been a busy year for Samsung. Earlier, the company took the wraps off four Galaxy S10 phones: the Galaxy S10E, the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S10 5G. The new family of handsets not only serve as the successors to last year's popular Galaxy S9 phones, but one of the S10 phones is also compatible with the next generation of mobile network, known as 5G.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Google Pixel 3A XL and Pixel 3A

Google is jumping into the midrange market with the Pixel 3A XL (left) and Pixel 3A. At $479 and $399, respectively, the handsets are essentially reworked Pixel 3 phones. (They're (£469 and £399 in the UK, and AU$799 and AU$649 in Australia.) The devices have the same rear camera and overall look, but there are a few hardware downgrades that contribute to the lower price.

Photo:CNET
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Many people were eager to learn about the Galaxy Fold when Samsung introduced it at Unpacked in February. When closed, the phone has a secondary 4.6-inch display that serves as its "cover," with all the usual features you'd expect on a phone. When you're ready for something bigger, the Fold opens up like a book to a 7.3-inch tablet.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
The Motorola Moto G7, G7 Power and G7 Play

Motorola's budget Moto G7 line -- the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play -- will sell in the US, run on Android Pie and sport headphone jacks. The Moto G7 is our favorite budget phone of the year so far; it has a slick design, decent dual rear cameras and a solid battery life.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
OnePlus 7 Pro

Despite its heavy design, lack of water resistance and wireless charging, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a great value. The phone is fast, has a neat pop-up camera and its triple rear cameras take fantastic pictures -- all at $80 less than its closest Samsung and iPhone rivals.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
LG G8 ThinQ

The LG G8 ThinQ has a bright, sharp screen, a second wide-angle rear camera and a fast processor. It's also water-resistant and has a headphone jack -- a rarity among premium phones.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are camera whizzes, and both have stunning designs. The P30 has a great battery life, while the P30 Pro's four-camera setup takes fantastic photos. But finding one to buy in the US won't be easy; for more information here's how to buy the P30 phones in the states.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
Huawei Mate X

Jumping on the trends of foldable phones and 5G, Huawei's new phone has both. The Mate X has a 6.6-inch display when folded closed and an 8-inch OLED screen when you flip it open. And it features 5G connectivity that's said to be four times faster than 4G, a 4,500-mAh battery and three rear cameras.

Photo:Juan Garzon/CNET
LG V50 ThinQ 5G

The LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be available to Sprint users on May 31 for $1,152, but it'll also be made available on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, T-Mobile and AT&T later in the year. The phone features a 6.4-inch OLED display, three rear cameras that include a wide-angle and telephoto lens, the Snapdragon 855 chipset and two front-facing cameras. It can also attach to a Dual Screen accessory that increases the phone's display size.

Photo:Katie Collins/CNET
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

With a single rear lens, the Pixel 3 and the larger 3 XL from 2018 take brilliant photos, even in superlow light. The phones also have a second wide-angle front-facing camera, a water resistant design and wireless charging, and they can screen unwanted calls.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (left) has a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Android Oreo operating system and a fix to the Galaxy line's biggest design misstep -- all in a body that looks strikingly similar to 2017's model. The larger Galaxy S9 Plus also features dual rear cameras and a 6.2-inch display. 

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The ultrapricey Note 9 was one of 2018's best phones. It was big and beautiful, and had top-tier specs, including a massive battery and internal storage that started at 128GB. The S Pen also doubled as a wireless remote for taking long-distance selfies. Its successor, the Note 10, is expected later this year.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
OnePlus 6T

Though it doesn't have a headphone jack or a water-resistant design, the OnePlus 6T offers top-notch hardware, including a lightning-speed processor and an excellent camera, for hundreds of dollars less than its competitors. For US customers, it works on Verizon's network.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
Razer Phone 2

Though its battery life is unimpressive, the Razer Phone 2 adds IP67 water resistance, a brighter 120Hz screen and wireless charging. That's on top of its great gaming performance and amazing built-in speakers. For more info, check out CNET's best gaming phones comparison.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
LG G7 ThinQ

The waterproof G7 ThinQ from 2018 had an AI camera that gave your photos a boost before you snapped them. The phone  also had a secondary wide-angle rear camera and a headphone jack.

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
LG V40 ThinQ

The V40's five cameras give you a variety of photography options. Plus, it has a 6.4-inch screen but is still comfortable to hold. It's water-resistant, has expandable memory and a headphone jack.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
Oppo Find X

The Find X has a supercool pop-up camera, a beautiful design and long battery life with fast charging. It also has top-of-the-line features such as 3D face scanning for unlocking.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
Red Hydrogen One

The Red Hydrogen One is an exciting, eccentric phone aimed at creatives and is built like a high-end camera. But underwhelming video quality and rough software already have us pining for the sequel.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Though you can't buy it in the US, the Mate 20 Pro's impressive list of features (like an in-screen fingerprint reader and an eye-catching design) put it unquestionably among the top phones of 2018.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
Motorola Moto G6

The Moto G6 has a near-stock version of Android Oreo, good dual-rear cameras, fast charging and a sleek design. And it's amazingly affordable.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
Motorola Moto Z3 Play

The Moto Z3 Play comes with an extra battery pack that gives it two-day battery life. Its take on Android 8.0 Oreo is a pleasure to use, and the fingerprint sensor on the phone's right side is easy to reach.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
HTC U12 Plus

With its squeezable sides that can launch any app, the U12 Plus is one of the most unusual phones you can buy. Plus, it has a fast processor and good cameras, and it's water-resistant.

Photo:Juan Garzon/CNET
The Essential Phone

Back in 2018, the Essential Phone was one of the fastest phones we tested and it felt brilliant in the hand. Ultimately it flopped, and Essential not only is scrapping a sequel but is considering selling the company altogether.

Photo:CNET
Nokia 8 Sirocco

Despite its high cost, Nokia's Sirocco phone is a treat for the eyes. The 5.5-inch display stretches to all sides of the phone, curving at the edges of a stainless steel frame. The Sirocco looks and feels like the premium device the Nokia 8 should've been all along.  

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact

The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact can shoot HDR photos with 4K resolution and record superslow-motion video at 1,080-pixel resolution. For the most part, the phones share similar specs, but the XZ2 Compact (left) is smaller, with a 5-inch display, while the XZ2 has a 5.7-inch screen.  

Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
Asus ZenFone 5

With that prominent notch up top, it's easy to mistake the ZenFone 5 for 2017's iPhone X. As well as barely there bezels, the phone has a wide-angle camera and AI enhancements.

Photo:Juan Garzon/CNET
BlackBerry Key2

If you rely on an older BlackBerry phone, the Key2 is a worthy upgrade. Its camera takes daytime photos that are crisp and bright, and portrait mode works well. Keyboard shortcuts that open other apps are fantastic, as is a programmable convenience key. Battery life is also excellent.

Photo:Josh Miller/CNET
Xiaomi Mi 8

The Mi 8 follows 2017's Mi 6, skipping the 7 to mark the company's eighth year. While it does look similar to the iPhone, the Mi 8's 6.21-inch AMOLED display doesn't quite stretch all the way to the bottom like the X's does. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera using "pixel-binning" technology to combine four pixels into a larger one for better low-light selfies.

Photo:James Martin/CNET
