USB Type-C has taken over -- here are the latest phones to prove it

Google is jumping into the midrange market with the Pixel 3A XL (left) and Pixel 3A. At $479 and $399, respectively, the handsets are essentially reworked Pixel 3 phones. (They're (£469 and £399 in the UK, and AU$799 and AU$649 in Australia.) The devices have the same rear camera and overall look, but there are a few hardware downgrades that contribute to the lower price.
Many people were eager to learn about the Galaxy Fold when Samsung introduced it at Unpacked in February. When closed, the phone has a secondary 4.6-inch display that serves as its "cover," with all the usual features you'd expect on a phone. When you're ready for something bigger, the Fold opens up like a book to a 7.3-inch tablet.
Motorola's budget Moto G7 line -- the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play -- will sell in the US, run on Android Pie and sport headphone jacks. The Moto G7 is our favorite budget phone of the year so far; it has a slick design, decent dual rear cameras and a solid battery life.
Despite its heavy design, lack of water resistance and wireless charging, the OnePlus 7 Pro is a great value. The phone is fast, has a neat pop-up camera and its triple rear cameras take fantastic pictures -- all at $80 less than its closest Samsung and iPhone rivals.
The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro are camera whizzes, and both have stunning designs. The P30 has a great battery life, while the P30 Pro's four-camera setup takes fantastic photos. But finding one to buy in the US won't be easy; for more information here's how to buy the P30 phones in the states.
Jumping on the trends of foldable phones and 5G, Huawei's new phone has both. The Mate X has a 6.6-inch display when folded closed and an 8-inch OLED screen when you flip it open. And it features 5G connectivity that's said to be four times faster than 4G, a 4,500-mAh battery and three rear cameras.
The LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be available to Sprint users on May 31 for $1,152, but it'll also be made available on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, T-Mobile and AT&T later in the year. The phone features a 6.4-inch OLED display, three rear cameras that include a wide-angle and telephoto lens, the Snapdragon 855 chipset and two front-facing cameras. It can also attach to a Dual Screen accessory that increases the phone's display size.
With a single rear lens, the Pixel 3 and the larger 3 XL from 2018 take brilliant photos, even in superlow light. The phones also have a second wide-angle front-facing camera, a water resistant design and wireless charging, and they can screen unwanted calls.
The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 (left) has a powerful Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Android Oreo operating system and a fix to the Galaxy line's biggest design misstep -- all in a body that looks strikingly similar to 2017's model. The larger Galaxy S9 Plus also features dual rear cameras and a 6.2-inch display.
The ultrapricey Note 9 was one of 2018's best phones. It was big and beautiful, and had top-tier specs, including a massive battery and internal storage that started at 128GB. The S Pen also doubled as a wireless remote for taking long-distance selfies. Its successor, the Note 10, is expected later this year.
Though it doesn't have a headphone jack or a water-resistant design, the OnePlus 6T offers top-notch hardware, including a lightning-speed processor and an excellent camera, for hundreds of dollars less than its competitors. For US customers, it works on Verizon's network.
Though its battery life is unimpressive, the Razer Phone 2 adds IP67 water resistance, a brighter 120Hz screen and wireless charging. That's on top of its great gaming performance and amazing built-in speakers. For more info, check out CNET's best gaming phones comparison.
The Moto Z3 Play comes with an extra battery pack that gives it two-day battery life. Its take on Android 8.0 Oreo is a pleasure to use, and the fingerprint sensor on the phone's right side is easy to reach.
Despite its high cost, Nokia's Sirocco phone is a treat for the eyes. The 5.5-inch display stretches to all sides of the phone, curving at the edges of a stainless steel frame. The Sirocco looks and feels like the premium device the Nokia 8 should've been all along.
The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact can shoot HDR photos with 4K resolution and record superslow-motion video at 1,080-pixel resolution. For the most part, the phones share similar specs, but the XZ2 Compact (left) is smaller, with a 5-inch display, while the XZ2 has a 5.7-inch screen.
If you rely on an older BlackBerry phone, the Key2 is a worthy upgrade. Its camera takes daytime photos that are crisp and bright, and portrait mode works well. Keyboard shortcuts that open other apps are fantastic, as is a programmable convenience key. Battery life is also excellent.
The Mi 8 follows 2017's Mi 6, skipping the 7 to mark the company's eighth year. While it does look similar to the iPhone, the Mi 8's 6.21-inch AMOLED display doesn't quite stretch all the way to the bottom like the X's does. On the front is a 20-megapixel camera using "pixel-binning" technology to combine four pixels into a larger one for better low-light selfies.