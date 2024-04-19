MobileX Uses AI for Personalized Cellphone Plans, from $4.08 Per Month

Cellphone plans are a crowded marketplace with a dizzying array of competing offers that can be overwhelming to understand and hard to compare. There are traditional and prepaid carriers, contracts and no contracts and plans that come with and without phones. How do you know you're really getting the best deal when there are so many factors to consider?

MobileX, a budget-friendly carrier available exclusively at Walmart, helps you break through the confusion with an AI-powered tool that studies your data usage and suggests the best plan for your needs. Here, we break down how it compares to other options out there – and how much you could save on your phone bill.

What kind of carrier is right for you?

The type of mobile carrier you choose plays a big role in how much your plan will cost. Plans with traditional carriers tend to cost the most because they come with priority access on their own networks and the most bells and whistles. Plans with prepaid carriers, which lease the networks of the major carriers, may cost less because they don't have to pay for the overhead costs of building and maintaining their own infrastructure, allowing you the flexibility to opt out any time without contractual obligation.

Like other prepaid carriers, MobileX is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that uses the same network as a traditional carrier. What sets it apart is that its app-based service leverages AI to provide consumers with hyper-personalized service to fit an array of budgets and data uses. MobileX can be activated with either a SIM card or eSIM and the free app is available on the Apple and Google Play app stores.

You can bring your own unlocked phone to MobileX or purchase an unlocked device directly and take advantage of no-contract, month-to-month plans with the flexibility to cancel any time. MobileX offers plans with fixed usage limits – say, 5GB or 30GB of high-speed data – that compete with those of other prepaid carriers. But it also offers a Personalized Access plan, an AI-powered way to see how much data you actually need before you pay for it.

How much data do you really need?

The amount of data people use is dependent on access to Wi-Fi. While some people may stream hours of music and video on their commute or at the gym, thus using more mobile data, others scroll through their social media content at home when they're on Wi-Fi and therefore use less data.

MobileX's customized plan helps you save by figuring out how much data you actually need, as opposed to the average estimations that shape how most plans are designed. You start with up to 10 days free while MobileX studies your usage and creates a customized plan for you. Even after you accept your plan, MobileX's AI-powered app continues to learn from your habits and will suggest a newly optimized plan for you if you consistently use more or less data each month. You can also make adjustments to further customize it, whether you want slightly more or less data or to lower your bill by a certain amount.

How much you could save with MobileX

If you're accustomed to traditional plans, it might make sense for you to select one of MobileX's unlimited plans, like the Basic Unlimited 5 with 5GB of high-speed data per month or Basic Unlimited 30 with 30GB of high-speed data per month, matching the lowest rates on the prepaid market while giving you maximum flexibility. Remember to check the fine print on other carriers' plans: They may require a commitment of several months or a year to get the lowest rate.

But if you want to avoid unnecessary charges and only pay for the amount of data you need each month, MobileX's AI-driven customized plan could give you even bigger savings. The lowest-cost plan from a traditional carrier runs about $50-60 per month. Prepaid plans, like MobileX's Basic Unlimited, can be about a quarter of that price. And with Personalized Access, which starts at only $4.08 per month before taxes and government surcharges, you could pay even less than that. The MobileX algorithm learns about your data usage and offers you a plan that makes sure you only pay for what you need. You also have the ability to add or subtract data, enabling you to change your plan and how you connect month to month based on your unique needs.

MobileX: We Do the Math PLAN PRICE/MONTH HIGH-SPEED DATA Traditional Carrier $50-60* Unlimited** Prepaid Carrier $25* 30GB MobileX Basic Unlimited 5 $14.88 5GB MobileX Basic Unlimited 30 $24.88 30GB MobileX Personalized Access Starting at $4.08 Customized

*Estimate based on recent CNET coverage.

**High speed data is capped at 50GB on some carriers' unlimited plans

MobileX offers something new in wireless, going beyond the need to choose between a traditional carrier and a prepaid plan with a fixed amount of data. With its dynamic, AI-powered pricing, you can be sure you're getting the best deal every month, even when your habits change.

Pick up a MobileX SIM kit at Walmart today and start saving with a customized plan that's right for you.

Editors' note: CNET is using an AI engine to help create some stories. For more, see this post.