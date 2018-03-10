CNET Asks: What's your favorite thing about the Galaxy S9?

Samsung made real waves with its new flagship phone at MWC 2018. There's so much to love when it comes to the Galaxy S9. From performance to design, let's take a look at some of its new features.

Let's start with the battery. The S9 has a full day's worth of battery life and if that's not enough, it can recharge really quickly: Charging from empty to full takes less than 2 hours. The S9 has a few key design upgrades from the S8, with a new finger-scanner position and brighter screen. Plus it's available in new colors: blue and purple.

The S9 has some hot new features as well, including super-slow-motion video recording and AR Emoji (similarly to Apple's animojis). You can read CNET's full Galaxy S9 review here.

Now we want to know your thoughts. Why are you excited for the release of the Galaxy S9, and which feature is your favorite? Let us know in the poll below.

Did we forget to include a feature? Don't be shy, let us know in the comments.