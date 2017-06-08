You might have to wait a little longer for the iPhone 8

An analyst firm expects that Apple will push the launch of its 10th-anniversary phone to October or November.

A new iPhone 8 render from @OnLeaks

One of the new iPhone 8 renders, showing an edge-to-edge display, rounded edges, and, ostensibly, a virtual home button.

 @OnLeaks

The release of the iPhone 8 will probably be later than Apple's phones usually appear because of a delay in OLED production, according to an investor note from RBC Capital Markets released Wednesday. 

"While we still think Apple launches all three models simultaneously in September, the OLED model will see limited availability or delayed availability till mid-October/November timeframe," the note stated.

This report corroborates rumors that an OLED display is planned for the next iPhone.

Apple didn't immediately return a request for comment.

For more, read our iPhone 8 rumor roundup here.

