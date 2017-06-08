@OnLeaks

The release of the iPhone 8 will probably be later than Apple's phones usually appear because of a delay in OLED production, according to an investor note from RBC Capital Markets released Wednesday.

"While we still think Apple launches all three models simultaneously in September, the OLED model will see limited availability or delayed availability till mid-October/November timeframe," the note stated.

This report corroborates rumors that an OLED display is planned for the next iPhone.

Apple didn't immediately return a request for comment.

