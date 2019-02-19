Esto también se puede leer en español.

Yield! Galaxy Buds pics leak in same hazard yellow as cheapest Galaxy S10

If these are real, Samsung's going bananas with its color scheme in 2019.

It looks like Samsung's got a pair of lemon-drop Galaxy Buds to go with its banana-yellow budget Galaxy S10E.

WinFuture has posted purported renders of the upcoming headphones -- we've previously seen them in white -- and while we'll probably struggle to decide exactly what shade of yellow the new Galaxy ensemble is, they're certainly appealing.

We'll find out for sure whether or not Samsung is really releasing a pair in this color tomorrow when the company holds its Galaxy S10 launch at its Unpacked event in advance of Mobile World Congress next week.

Samsung declined to comment.

