At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple revealed that it'll let iPad users choose their default email and browser app with iPadOS 14. We got a glimpse of the change on a slide during its keynote.
It's unclear if the change applies to iOS 14 as well.
This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information shortly.
WWDC 2020
-
•readingWWDC 2020: iPadOS 14 will allow you to change default email and browser apps
-
•Jun 22Apple Wind Down mode wants you to get to bed on time
-
•Jun 22WWDC: New iPadOS 14 adds new features, widgets
-
•Jun 22Watch WWDC 2020 now: See Apple's iOS 14, iPad OS 14, Watch OS Mac and other big reveals
-
•Jun 22Apple Watch Face Sharing opens up options, somewhat
Discuss: WWDC 2020: iPadOS 14 will allow you to change default email and browser apps
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.