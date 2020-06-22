CNET también está disponible en español.

WWDC 2020: iPadOS 14 will allow you to change default email and browser apps

iPad owners will have more choice with the update, it seems.

ipad-2019-dan-ackerman

The default email and browser apps will be customizable with iPadOS 14, it would seem.

 Dan Ackerman/CNET

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple revealed that it'll let iPad users choose their default email and browser app with iPadOS 14. We got a glimpse of the change on a slide during its keynote.

It's unclear if the change applies to iOS 14 as well.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more information shortly. 

