Apple WWDC 2020 event

Apple WWDC 2020

CEO Tim Cook heads Apple's online keynote.

Published:
Published:
CEO Tim Cook

Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
iOS 14

Apple announces iOS 14.

Published:
Apple's new home screen

Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Siri gets a new update

Published:
Siri gets a whopping 25 billion requests per month. 

Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Published:
Apple Maps improvements

Published:
Published:
Cycling

iOS 14 is changing the way you ride your bicyle. 

Published:
Cycling directions

Apple is adding dedicated cycling options to maps, which will take things like elevation into account. 

Published:
Published:
CarPlay

Published:
Digital car keys

Soon you'll be able to unlock your car with your iPhone. 

Published:
Digital car keys

Apple uses NFC and you'll just need to tap to unlock. 

Published:
Digital car keys

Published:
App Clips

App Clips are designed for speed. 

Published:
App Clip

App Clips allow you to use Apply Pay instead of entering your credit card information. 

Published:
Published:
Published:
iOS 14

Published:
Published:
Published:
iOS 14 for iPad

Published:
Apple Pencil

Published:
Published:
Published:
Siri

New changes to Siri

Published:
Search

Changes coming to Apple's search feature.

Published:
Published:
Apple Pencil

Published:
Scribble

Scribble allows you to handwrite in any text field. 

Published:
Note taking with Apple Pencil

Published:
Air Pods

Air Pods will now switch between devices seamlessly. 

Published:
Spacial audio

This will create a surround sound effect on your Air Pods. 

Published:
