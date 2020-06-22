Apple WWDC 2020 event

Esto también se puede leer en español.
CEO Tim Cook heads Apple's online keynote.
Apple announces iOS 14.
Siri gets a whopping 25 billion requests per month.
iOS 14 is changing the way you ride your bicyle.
Apple is adding dedicated cycling options to maps, which will take things like elevation into account.
Soon you'll be able to unlock your car with your iPhone.
Apple uses NFC and you'll just need to tap to unlock.
App Clips are designed for speed.
App Clips allow you to use Apply Pay instead of entering your credit card information.
New changes to Siri
Changes coming to Apple's search feature.
Scribble allows you to handwrite in any text field.
Air Pods will now switch between devices seamlessly.
This will create a surround sound effect on your Air Pods.