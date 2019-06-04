Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 13?

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Apple took the wraps off its latest mobile operating system, iOS 13, on Monday at its annual WWDC conference in San Jose, California. In addition to a refreshed design, iOS 13 features a Dark Mode option for the interface, a refreshed Photos app, and more customization options for Memoji. iOS gets revamped every year and launches when its newest phones hit the market. As such, it will likely debut on the upcoming iPhone 11, and roll out to older-model iPhones this fall as a free update.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 13 is packed with new features

Though iOS 13 brings plenty of new options to the iPhone, not all devices are compatible with the update. For instance, the iPhone 6 and earlier will be stuck on iOS 12. The phones that can run iOS 13, however, include:

iOS 13 is available for these iPhones:

As of February 24, 83% of Apple's mobile devices on the market were running iOS 12, the company's mobile software from late 2018. Another 12% used iOS 11, and 5% of devices ran an older version, according to the company's developer dashboard. By comparison, only about 10 percent of Android devices ran Google's latest software, dubbed Pie, as of May 7.

In addition, Apple introduced a brand new operating system for its iPad tablets. Known as iPadOS, this marks the company's first time breaking out its OS specifically for iPads (before, these devices shared the same OS). iPadOS introduces slide over and split view for multitasking, a new home screen that includes the ability to pin widgets and text editing gestures.

iPadOS is available for these iPads: