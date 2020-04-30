Whole Foods will provide free, disposable masks to customers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon-owned Whole Foods on Thursday said it's asking all customers to wear masks in its stores to protect against the spread of COVID-19. The company added that within the next week, it'll begin offering free, disposable masks to all customers when they come to shop at Whole Foods.

Earlier this week, Amazon said it provided more than 100 million masks to its global operations network and Whole Foods stores, giving them to all Amazon associates, delivery service partners, seasonal employees and others throughout the company. The e-commerce giant said it's requiring everyone working in its facilities to use a mask.

