Coronavirus in pictures: Scenes from around the world

A far-reaching pandemic

A never-before-seen virus first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan has infected people around the world with a pneumonia-like illness. The pandemic has caused sickness, death, alarm and social shutdowns worldwide. Here are some scenes from around the globe over the past three months, starting with the most recent, as scientists, governments and citizens struggle to grapple with and contain the illness.

In a scene that's become all too familiar around the world, a man in Barcelona crosses an empty street on March 20 wearing a face mask as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Residents of the city are facing confinement and being asked to practice social distancing.

Originally published Jan. 25 and updated as new developments occur.

