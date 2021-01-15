WhatsApp delays privacy update following concerns over Facebook data sharing

Angela Lang/CNET

WhatsApp on Friday said it was postponing an update to its privacy policy following concerns and calls from users to switch to other encrypted apps like Signal and Telegram. The Facebook-owned app is now giving users until May 15 to approve its new policy, which relates to how businesses access user information.

"No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8," WhatsApp said in a blog post. "We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp."

Earlier this week, WhatsApp published an FAQ clarifying the terms of its updated privacy policy and responding to concerns that it shares personal information with parent company Facebook. The firm noted the update doesn't affect the privacy of messages with friends and family, and instead relates to messaging businesses through the platform. WhatsApp also said the update "provides further transparency about how we collect and use data."

Privacy advocates (as well as Elon Musk) have called for WhatsApp's users to ditch the Facebook-owned messaging app and instead opt for encrypted platforms like Signal. WhatsApp says personal messages are also protected by end-to-end encryption, but it has for years openly collected certain user data to share with Facebook. Telegram, another secure messaging app, on Tuesday said it had surpassed 500 million active users, and that it had gained more than 25 million new global users in just 72 hours.