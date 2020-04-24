Telegram says group video calls are coming later this year

César Salza / CNET

To help its users stay in touch during the coronavirus pandemic and after, Telegram on Friday said it'll add group video calls this year to its popular messaging app. Available on Android, iOS, Windows and Mac as well as through a web browser, Telegram also noted that it now has 400 million monthly users, up from 300 million from a year ago.

Right now, Telegram lets you send messages and place voice calls, and has a secret chats option that uses end-to-end encryption. This year already, Telegram added a quiz mode to its polls and expanded its educational tools. Telegram also now includes a new sticker directory to help you more easily find stickers.

Other communications services are also seeing a jump in users. Zoom said its gained 100 million new users in the last three weeks, up to 300 million users, and Google said its Meet video chat service is gaining 2 million new users a day. Google Meet recently added grid view, for those who like Zoom's Brady Bunch style of showing participants.