Watch Xiaomi's March 27 Mi Mix 2S launch here

Xiaomi's holding its first major launch in Shanghai and it's for the somewhat familiar Mi Mix 2S.

You can tell from the name that the Mi Mix 2S will likely be an updated refresh of its current Mi Mix 2, so chances are it probably won't come with a notch -- unlike other recent Chinese flagships. Not much else is known, apart from some rumor sites tipping a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and wireless charging.

If true, this makes it the first phone from Xiaomi to support wireless charging. It would be one of the few phones from China to do so.

CNET will be on the ground to find out more, including any other surprises. Xiaomi usually shows off more than its main headliner, so be sure to check back.

We will also be hosting the event live stream on this page, which begins tomorrow at 2 p.m. (GMT+8), March 27. That's 11 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. in Australia (AEDT) and 7 a.m. in the UK (GMT+1). If you can't stay awake, fret not, we'll have all the coverage waiting for when you wake up in the morning.

