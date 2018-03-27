Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2S looks mostly the same

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Xiaomi's new Mi Mix 2S may look like the Mi Mix 2, but it comes with a few new features such as rear dual 12-megapixel cameras and wireless charging. It will launch first in China, before being made available to global markets.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Like the Mi Mix 2, the Mix 2S comes with a 5.99-inch display that also lacks a notch. However, Xiaomi is still keeping the front chin where its 5-megapixel selfie camera sits.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

You'll have to flip the phone around if you want the best angle to take your selfies.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The two rear 12-megapixel cameras use Sony's new IMX363 sensor, which features dual pixels for faster autofocusing in low light and a pixel size of 1.4 microns. Machine learning can identify stray hair and accessories in portrait shots, so the software won't accidentally blur them out.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The Mix 2S will come in black or white.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

Like the original Mix 2 (bottom), the Mix 2S will feature a ceramic back. In a first for Xiaomi devices, the Mix 2S will support fast wireless charging.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

There won't be a Special Edition of the Mix 2S this time. Xiaomi did not say why it's leaving out a ceramic unibody model that was featured with the last phone, but it's likely because of how hard it is to get a ceramic unibody made in factories.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The fingerprint sensor is located on the back.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The dual-camera setup includes a telephoto lens combined with a wide angle lens.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The words "Mi Mix Designed by Xiaomi" can be faintly seen on the back of the white version of the phone.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET

The dual camera slightly sticks out.

Caption by / Photo by Aloysius Low/CNET
|

