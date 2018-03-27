Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2S looks mostly the same

Xiaomi's new Mi Mix 2S may look like the Mi Mix 2, but it comes with a few new features such as rear dual 12-megapixel cameras and wireless charging. It will launch first in China, before being made available to global markets.
The two rear 12-megapixel cameras use Sony's new IMX363 sensor, which features dual pixels for faster autofocusing in low light and a pixel size of 1.4 microns. Machine learning can identify stray hair and accessories in portrait shots, so the software won't accidentally blur them out.
There won't be a Special Edition of the Mix 2S this time. Xiaomi did not say why it's leaving out a ceramic unibody model that was featured with the last phone, but it's likely because of how hard it is to get a ceramic unibody made in factories.