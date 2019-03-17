Want a Galaxy S10 Plus? Great! We're giving one away!

Enlarge Image CNET

Samsung just recently announced the newest members of the Galaxy S10 family, and two lucky winners will each get one of the new phones. We are joining forces with Download.com so two of our readers can get an unlocked version of one of the brand-new Samsung flagship phones.

Before getting to the giveaway, let's go over all the details for these new phones. The freshly reviewed Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED curved screen and five cameras: two front-facing ones and three more in the back. Battery life is phenomenal, and the screen is easy to read even in full daylight. The standard Galaxy S10 has a total of four cameras and a 6.1-inch screen. You can compare the two here.

And now, here are all of the prizes:

The grand prize winner will take home the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in Ceramic White and also the complete Android pin collection exclusive to MWC 2019, courtesy of Google.

The runner-up will take home the unlocked version of the Galaxy S10 (we will email the winner to let them pick the color).

To enter to win* you just have to fill out the form below after reading our official rules, located in the rules tab of the form. You will also have to accept our terms and conditions.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you have the option of completing any of the available actions like following us on social media or visiting the links you will find in the form.

Head to our comments section and let us know why you would like to get a new Galaxy S10. Good luck, everyone -- and thank you for playing.