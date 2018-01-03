Verizon's 5G home networks will run on Samsung routers

Kelly Nelson/CNET

Samsung routers will power Verizon's 5G fixed wireless service when it arrives in homes later this year.

The Korean electronics giant today announced that Verizon will use Samsung hardware -- including home routers and "5G Radio Access Units" -- when it rolls out its already announced 5G wireless network in up to 5 cities before the end of 2018. So far, only Sacramento has been confirmed as one of the locations.

"Together with Verizon, we have explored the vast potential of 5G through market trials across the U.S.," said Mark Louison, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Networks Division, Samsung Electronics America, in a prepared statement. "At the same time, Samsung applied lessons learned from these real-world trials to ensure that our complete end-to-end 5G portfolio is ready for commercial service. We are delighted to work with Verizon on this journey to create unprecedented user experiences powered by 5G."

5G networks promise to deliver fiber-level speed and low latency as new wireless networks are deployed throughout the US and elsewhere. So-called "fixed wireless" installations in homes will be the first to roll out, since they won't suffer from the battery limitations of mobile devices.

