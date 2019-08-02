Angela Lang/CNET

As 5G continues to expand, Verizon's unlimited plans are getting an update. On Friday, the nation's largest carrier announced that it would be doing away with its current Go, Above and Beyond unlimited plans in favor of four replacements: an entry-level Start Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited and high-end Get More Unlimited. The plans become available on Monday.

All four plans offer a $5 discount compared with their equivalent earlier plans. Start (which replaces Go) starts at $70 for a single line, Play More and Do More (which replace Above as the middle plan) both start at $80 for a single line, while Get More (which replaces Above) starts at $90. The Go, Above and Beyond plans cost $75, $85 and $95, respectively. (You can see a full unlimited pricing breakdown here.)

The $5 discount carries through the more lines you add to your account, so an account with four Go lines paying $160 per month today would pay $140 if they updated to the Start plan (assuming in both cases bills were paid using AutoPay).

The effective price cut marks a surprising turn, given that the wireless carriers have been relatively quiet on the pricing and discount front, especially as everyone awaits the final approval of T-Mobile's deal to acquire Sprint. Meanwhile, Verizon on Thursday posted second-quarter results that saw better-than-expected subscriber growth.

Now playing: Watch this: 5G means more than just fast downloads to your phone

The new plans offer consumers one option more than they had before -- even at the risk that the different configurations could cause confusion. You'll need to closely examine the finer points of each plan to figure out which one is right for you. As with earlier Verizon plans, you can mix and match service depending on what each line of your account needs. For example, you could have two Start plans, one Play More and one Get More.

The option for 5G will cost $10 more a month on every plan, although Verizon is holding a limited promotion to waive the fee for its Play More, Do More and Get More plans.

Verizon is also adding new discounts for having five lines or more on all four new plans, allowing for an additional $5 discount on top of the four-line price. Five lines on Start would be $150 under the new plan, as opposed to $200 if all five were on a Go plan.

Changes beyond price

In addition to price, Verizon is tweaking what each plan will come with.

The basic Start plan doesn't get any hotspot capabilities, whereas the current Go plan offered mobile hotspot but capped speeds at a 3G-like 600Kbps. 5G access is now available on the cheapest plan, but it will cost you $10 extra per line (in addition to the requirement of a compatible 5G phone). Features like unlimited 4G LTE data, a six-month trial of Apple Music, streaming at 480p, and unlimited talk and text in the US, Mexico and Canada remain the same, though the unlimited data will be slowed during times of "congestion" on the network.

Verizon has broken up the middle-tier Above plan into the Play More and Do More plans.

Both plans are priced the same, and come with unlimited hotspot data with 15GB at 4G LTE speeds and unlimited talk and text in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The differences are tied to their names. The Play More plan offers 25GB of 4G LTE data before it can be slowed, but streams video in 720p HD and includes a subscription to Apple Music.

The Do More plan is aimed at productivity, offering 50GB of 4G LTE data before it can be slowed and a discount of 50% off when adding a tablet or jetpack portable hotspot unlimited plan. Streaming video, however, is limited to 480p and there is no bundled Apple Music subscription.

The priciest plan, Get More, replaces the Above unlimited option and combines the features of Do More and Play More. It will deliver 75GB of 4G LTE data before it'll be slowed, up to 30GB of 4G LTE hotspot data, 720p HD streaming, a subscription to Apple Music and 50% off when adding a tablet or Jetpack mobile hotspot to your plan.

As with the other Verizon plans, it also has unlimited talk and text in the US, Mexico and Canada. The Do More and Get More plans also come with 500GB of storage in Verizon's Cloud service.