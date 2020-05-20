Verizon switches on 5G uploads in 35 cities

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon has announced switching on 5G upload capabilities, bringing faster speeds to its network for people uploading content like HD videos and playing massive online multiplayer games. Speeds will be around 30% faster than current 4G LTE upload speeds, Verizon said Wednesday. 5G uploads are available in all cities across the US with Verizon's next-gen network.

Verizon is also switching on 5G in San Diego. The new network will go live May 28 in parts of Mission Valley near Westfield Mission Valley and SDCCU Stadium; along Linda Vista Road; Kensington near El Cajon Boulevard; and in Banker's Hill on 1st Avenue.

San Diego joins the other 34 cities that already have Verizon 5G: Los Angeles, New York City, Washington D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Grand Rapids, Boise, Cincinnati, Denver, Greensboro, Cleveland, Des Moines, Hampton Roads, Charlotte, Columbus, Detroit, Hoboken, Providence, Indianapolis, Memphis, Omaha, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Panama City, Sioux Falls, Little Rock, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Spokane.

Verizon has also created a virtual lab so it can continue working on 5G applications during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is limiting time in Verizon's actual 5G labs.