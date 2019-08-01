Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon reportedly has a bunch of new phone plans coming this Friday, with the carrier focusing on unlimited offerings. The announcement will follow Verizon's website hinting at new plans that didn't exist yet, according to Droid Life Thursday.

Verizon will introduce four new plans, Droid Life said, citing "a reliable source," which will be called Get More, Play More, Do More and Start Unlimited. They will be launched by Aug. 5, the report said.

Droid Life

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.