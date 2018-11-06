Verizon discounts prepaid unlimited plan to $65 when you set up autopay

SOPA Images

On Tuesday, Verizon announced a few changes to its prepaid plans to give you a little more bang for your buck.

Starting Nov. 6, Verizon will give customers a $5 discount per line if they set up autopay. These discounts apply to any of the Verizon Prepaid plans that cost $40 or more per month -- so it doesn't apply to the $30 a month 500MB plan.

That discount brings the prepaid plans to $35 per month for 3GB of data, $45 per month for 8GB of data (previously 7GB) and $65 per month for unlimited. You can check out Verizon's lineup in the graphic below:

You can also add up to 10 lines with these plans (previously 5 lines), and you can add tablets and Jetpacks for the same price as a phone.

AT&T also recently discounted its prepaid data plans. For AT&T, you get $20 off its unlimited data plan if you set up autopay. That brings its plans to $65 a month (for unlimited data with 10GB of mobile hotspot data and 1080p video streaming) or $45 a month (for just unlimited data). Compare that to Verizon's new $65 per month unlimited data plan (which doesn't include mobile hotspot data).

Be sure to check out CNET's breakdown for a full comparison of unlimited plans on different networks.