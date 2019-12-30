Venmo is suffering an outage

Venmo

Venmo is down Monday, with the money-transfer service confirming the outage on Twitter via its support account. Venmo said its app isn't working, with others complaining on Twitter that the desktop version isn't working for them either.

"We are currently experiencing an interruption in service on the Venmo mobile app," Venmo Support tweeted at 10:45 a.m. PT Monday as people tweeted about having their cards declined and not being able to pay rent and bills.

Venmo added its teams are working to resolve the issue, apologizing to customers for the "inconvenience."

Venmo has yet to provide an update on what caused the issue, or when the service will be up and running again. Venmo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.