Upgrade to the massive Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite unlocked for $450

Raise your hand if you're confused like me. The Samsung Galaxy S10E is the "budget" option in the Galaxy lineup, right? No, wait, it's the new Galaxy A51. Or maybe it's the Galaxy S10 Lite, which I honestly didn't realize existed until this morning. I don't envy anyone trying to choose between all these models.

Maybe this will help: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the at Amazon. That's $200 off the regular price and the best deal to date.

"Lite" was an odd naming choice, because this phone has a bigger screen and battery than all the other S10 models -- including the S10 Plus. The latter spans 6.4 inches; the Lite measures 6.7. But they're the same in many other respects: Super AMOLED, HDR 10+ and so on.

The S10 Lite also features a triple rear-camera setup with 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 48-megapixel wide-angle and 5-megapixel macro lenses. It has 128GB of storage onboard and a massive 4,500-mAh battery. Alas, it doesn't support wireless charging.

CNET hasn't reviewed this phone, but you can read this Galaxy S10 Lite hands-on (which also features the Note 10 Lite) to learn a bit more.

For what it's worth, the aforementioned Galaxy A51 was on sale for $289 yesterday, a savings of $111. That deal is over, but if that's closer to your budget, check out the unlocked OnePlus 6T for $300.

Whatever you decide, the lesson here is clear: Never, ever buy a phone at launch. It will always get cheaper -- sometimes a lot cheaper -- if you wait a few months.

Your thoughts?

Get an inflatable stand-up paddleboard for $285

GoPlus

Here's a great way to get your zen on: Find a calm body of water and head out on a stand-up paddleboard. It pains me to tell you what I paid for one of these a few years ago when they were just starting to catch on -- so I won't. But it was a lot more than what you can pay today.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code DNSP35416. Regular price: $389. Price at Amazon: $320.

The board comes with everything you need, including an adjustable paddle, a removable center fin, an air pump and a repair kit. It can hold paddlers of just about any weight (the max is 440 pounds).

I really enjoy this activity, and I definitely prefer the convenience of an inflatable board (even though actually inflating it is a bit of a workout). This is a reasonably priced way to get into paddleboarding yourself.

