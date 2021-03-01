Twitter begins labeling misleading tweets about COVID-19 vaccines

Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter has announced it will begin labellng any tweets that may contain misleading information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Since introducing its coronavirus guidance in December, Twitter said Monday it has removed more than 8,400 tweets and challenged 11.5 million accounts across the globe.

Twitter will also begin using a "strike" system where two or three strikes earns you a 12-hour account lock, four strikes gets a week-long account lock and five or more results in a permanent suspension from the social media site. Having a tweet deleted for being misleading will earn you two strikes; being labeled will get you one strike.

For now, labels are being applied by Twitter employees. In future, twitter says it'll use both automated and human review to determine what tweets violate its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter is also working on helping users find accurate health information from experts and health authorities.

