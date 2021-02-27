Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine: Walgreens, Walmart, Disneyland, more

Sarah Tew/CNET

Around 70.5 million Americans have been vaccinated since approval in mid-December (here's how to track how many have been administered in your state). And with more vaccines being rapidly released across the country, your turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine could be sooner than you think. Right now, the current vaccine options are Pfizer and Moderna, but more brands could be approved very soon.

While not all groups are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine at this time, some places are offering a waitlist for anyone to sign up to get a vaccine, if any are available. Last month, President Joe Biden said he expects anyone that who wants to get the vaccine will be able to do so by this spring. Vaccine distribution has already ramped up by 70% since Biden took office, The White House reported in a tweet on Friday.

If you're ready to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you'll want to call your health insurance provider for the best options to make sure you're fully covered, as some venues could charge an administration fee. Also note that smaller hospitals may receive a smaller number of COVID-19 vaccines at this time, with larger health facilities that have the most coronavirus patients expected to get a larger majority.

Note that prioritization and organization of who gets a vaccine are being handled on the state level and, in many cases, on the county level. Some counties and hospitals are encouraging people to get vaccinated wherever they can, rather than waiting for their primary care facility.

Here's where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine when it's your turn.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine when it's my turn?

With coronavirus doses being released at ample speed, you may have your choice of providers when you receive your inoculation. All of that will depend on which vaccine brand or type is available near where you live. You may have fewer choices if you're in one of the first groups to receive the immunization. More options may be ready by the time there are enough vaccine doses for people in later groups.

Here's a running list of places that are currently or will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine, with links to more information.

You can also visit Vaccine Finder to find vaccine providers near you, as well as which groups they're servicing now.

