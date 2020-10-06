After a few days of relative quiet on the deal front, things are suddenly cooking all over. Amazon has a bunch of new pre-Prime Day deals, Google is giving away its new Chromecast (with purchase) and a $200 true wireless earbud set is on sale for $65.

Before all that (and more), a few notes: The Cheapskate newsletter has a new design, one I think is vastly improved. If you're not already a subscriber, head to your CNET profile and click the Subscriptions tab to sign up. And speaking of signing up, have you checked out the all-new Cheapskate deal texts? Get late-breaking bonus deals, Prime Day updates, money-saving tips and more. Just one text per day, opt out anytime.

Sarah Tew/CNET Klipsch is a premium audio brand, which is why the T5 true wireless earbuds originally sold for $200 -- and when I say originally, I'm talking just over a year ago. But today only, and while supplies last, Woot has them for just $65. Surprisingly, they're new, not refurbished. Any good? Actually, they're great, according to CNET's David Carnoy. Great sound, solid battery life, USB-C charging and so on. Read the Klipsch T5 review.

CNET Amazon wants to put Alexa in your car. Is that worth $50? No. Is it worth $20? Maybe. Echo Auto reviews have been fairly mixed, in part because the price feels too high and in part because you can accomplish a lot of the same voice-powered things with your phone's Google Assistant or Siri. (Can't say I'm wild about the wires, either.) That said, if you've been curious to give this a try, I believe this is the lowest price on record (by a lot). You must be a Prime subscriber to get the deal. Read more: Amazon Echo preview

David Katzmaier/CNET Google's new streamer, the Chromecast with Google TV, is a winner. It comes with a remote and offers a real menu system, making it a true competitor to Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku. It's $50, though I'm 99.99% sure we'll see discounts during upcoming holiday sales. Don't want to wait? For a limited time, you can get a free Chromecast when you sign up for a one-month YouTube TV subscription. That will cost you the usual $65; you'll continue getting billed at that rate unless you cancel. This is for new YouTube TV subscribers only. Read the Chromecast with Google TV review.

David Carnoy/CNET Back when it was $60, the Tribit StormBox Micro felt like a great deal. CNET's David Carnoy praised its compact design, USB-C charging, support for dual-speaker stereo pairing and, of course, sound quality. Now, for a limited time, you can snag one for just $38.24, which ties the lowest price on record. One more cool thing about this little guy: It comes with a silicone strap you can use to mount it to your bike handlebars or the like. Really a sweet deal at this price. Read the StormBox Micro review.

Now playing: Watch this: Chromecast with Google TV wants to help you find what...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.