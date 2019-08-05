Klipsch's T5 True Wireless ($200, £175, AU$350), the company's first stab at AirPods-style true wireless headphones, have a few things going for them: Not only are they sturdily built, they deliver excellent sound, have strong battery life (8 hours) and include a sleek-looking (and impressively solid) Zippo-inspired charging case that juices up via USB-C. They're a very good set of truly wireless earphones. However, I do have some small reservations about their ergonomics that may or may not impact you.

As you can see from the photos, each earbud is fairly "deep." That's both good and bad. A lot of these types of earphones are designed to kind of nestle in your ear. But with these, you have to jam the tip into your ear canal to get a tight seal because getting a tight seal is crucial to optimizing sound quality. Klipsch has been making in-ear headphones for a while and has some patented oval-shaped tips to help you get that tight seal. I got a tight seal, but using the medium-sized tip that was best for my ear, I ended up having to jam the tip into my ear canal to the point where it felt a little uncomfortable.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The good thing about reviewing a lot true wireless earphones is that I have plenty of silicone tips lying around from other models. I swapped in a pair that had a flatter, wider shape from a set of Jabras and ended up getting a more comfortable fit. (I found the Jabras more comfortable, but the Klipsch models do sound better).

I mention all this because how much you like these headphones will largely depend on how well they fit your ears. Get a good fit and you should be quite pleased. As I said, I was impressed with the sound -- it's nicely detailed with natural, slightly forward-sounding mids and punchy, well-defined bass. As far as true wireless goes, it's got more of an audiophile sound that should work decently with a variety of genres but is probably best-suited to rock, pop, jazz and acoustical material.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

In this price range, you'll also find the Sony WF-1000XM3 ($230). The Sony is a little warmer headphone, with slightly bigger, more rounded bass that's going to be a better match for those who listen to more hip hop and electronic dance music. I ultimately preferred the Sony's sound and fit, but the Klipsch makes our list of best-sounding true wireless headphones and I was perfectly happy using the T5 during my commutes to work on the New York City subway and for workouts at the gym. I also slightly preferred the sound of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless, but the Sennheiser costs $300 and doesn't have as good battery life.