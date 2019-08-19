Trump says he doesn't want to do business with Huawei due to 'national security threat'

Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump asserted the danger he feels Huawei poses to the US on Sunday, saying again that he doesn't want to deal with the controversial Chinese telecom, according to Reuters. He also noted that exempting some parts of Huawei's business that could be exempted from a broader ban would be "very complicated."

"At this moment it looks much more like we're not going to do business," he told reporters. "I don't want to do business at all because it is a national security threat and I really believe that the media has covered it a little bit differently than that."

That apparent threat led the US Commerce Department to blacklist Huawei in May, requiring American companies to get a license to do business with Huawei, following an executive order from Trump that effectively banned Huawei from US communications networks.

The Commerce Department granted a limited reprieve from the restrictions, but that's due to expire on Monday. The department is apparently expected to extend that reprieve, Reuters reported separately on Monday.

Neither the Commerce Department, the White House nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.