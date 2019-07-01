Trump official says eased Huawei restrictions only apply to widely available products

Stephen Shankland/CNET

President Donald Trump reportedly agreed Saturday to ease restrictions on companies selling equipment to Chinese telecom giant Huawei, but a White House official made it clear that it's not "a general amnesty." They'll only be able to sell widely available products to the embattled Chinese phonemaker, National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow said on Fox News Sunday.

"All that is going to happen is Commerce will grant some additional licenses where there is a general availability" of equipment like chips, he told host Chris Wallace.

Neither the White House nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.