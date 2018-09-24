Tylt

Michigan cheeps! I have another library program coming up: The Dearborn Public Library, this Wednesday (Sept. 26) at 6:30 p.m. I'll be sharing some of my favorite money-saving secrets, raffling off prizes and giving every attendee a cool mobile accessory. Come on out!

I like products that solve problems, even if they're tiny little first-world problems. Like, for example: I'm rushing out the door and realize my phone isn't going to last the day; I need a mobile charger. But, dang it, where the heck did I leave it? And, oh, typical: I forgot to recharge it.

Here's a product that solves that problem, and for cheap: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the Tylt 2-pack Portable Power Bank with docking station for $14.99. That's after applying discount code CHPSKTYLT at checkout.

You get two mobile chargers, each with a single 2.1A USB port for powering your whatever. They're 5,200mAh power packs, so they should be able to fully recharge any phone at least once.

But the real appeal, to my thinking, is the dual-slot dock. Just lay the chargers in -- they have "easy touch charging contacts," so you don't have to line up a connector or anything -- and they'll stay topped off and ready. Then grab one when you're headed out the door!

In an ideal world, these would have a built in Lightning and/or microUSB cable for super-easy on-the-go charging. Tylt actually makes a bunch of power banks with that handy feature. Alas, here it's BYO cable.

Of course, let's not forget: $15! I haven't been able to dig up much history on this product, but Tylt is a premium brand; I suspect this originally sold for at least $60, if not more. And I love the convenience of having two always-charged power banks right near my door, right where I need them.

Your thoughts?

MeGa

Bonus deal: Speaking of power, how about adding USB ports to an AC outlet? That's undeniably handy -- especially when the add-on also has a motion-activated LED.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the MeGa Dual USB Outlet Wall Plate is $9.99 with promo code WALLPLATE10. Regular price: $14.99.

On paper, this seem pretty ingenious. It does require a bit of rewiring, but nothing major -- just make sure you're not installing it on a duplex or GFCI outlet. It works only with rectangular "decor" outlets.

When you're done, you'll net a pair of 2.4A USB ports and an upper lip where you can rest your phone or tablet while it's charging. Meanwhile, the motion-sensing LED turns on when you get within about five feet of the outlet, and turns off after a minute of inactivity.

Ah, but where should this go? A hallway? No one charges their devices in a hallway. Bedroom? You don't want the LED going off every time you roll over. Kitchen? Maybe, but you typically find a lot of GFCI outlets in there.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal No. 2: It's baa-aack! Best Buy's Insignia Voice is once again on sale for just $25. (To be honest, it goes on sale pretty much once per month. Just mark it down permanently already, Best Buy!) This is not only a Cheapskate favorite, but also a Cheapskate-reader favorite.

Bonus deal No. 3: How do you like your headphones: cheap or premium? Trick question: You can have both! Check out these two deals on luxe 'phones from Sony and Sennheiser.

