The Sony Xperia 5 II rumored phone leaks online

A rumored new flagship phone has leaked online Thursday, with the Sony Xperia 5 II reportedly set to be announced next month. The phone would be a followup to the Sony Xperia 5, which launched for just $800 in November 2019. But it also follows the higher-end Sony Xperia 1 II, which was unveiled in February 2020 for $1,200 and marked Sony's first steps into 5G phones. The latter flagship phone came with a real telephoto lens.
The Xperia 5 II will be announced on Sept. 17, according to Android Headlines, and will feature a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display, the Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB of RAM.
It will be a 5G phone, the report said, and will sport a 4,000mAh battery, three 12MP rear-facing cameras with ultra wide, wide and telephoto lenses. It will reportedly also come with 4K HDR video recording capabilities.
Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
