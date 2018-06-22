The monster-battery Moto E5 Supra is only available at Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless

Want a phone that has a big 6-inch screen, a huge 5,000mAh battery, a headphone jack and no notch, and costs less than $200? Look no further than the Motorola Moto E5 Supra.

On Friday, Cricket Wireless said it's selling the Moto E5 Supra for $180. It may seem like the Moto E5 Supra is a Cricket Wireless exclusive, but look a little closer and you'll realize that it's just a rebranded Moto E5 Plus. Motorola confirmed to CNET that the two phones are actually the same.

Check out the specs of the phones and you'll see the similarities. Both phones have:

6-inch screen

32GB of internal storage

Android 8.0 Oreo

12-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel front camera

1.4GHz octa-core processor

5,000mAh battery

The Moto E5 series is Motorola's low-cost 2018 phone line, and the Moto E5 Plus (I mean Supra) stands out as the biggest of the lot, with the most battery and storage. You can read more about the Moto E5 phones in CNET's first take.

Update, June 22 at 9:40 a.m. PT: Added Motorola confirmation that the two phones are the same.