Eyes-on Motorola's Moto G6, G6 Play, E5 Plus and E5 Play

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
Motorola has new Moto phones. Many new Moto phones. From left to right: The budget G6 and G6 Play, and the ultrabudget E5 and E5 Play.
First up, the Moto G6. It stands out thanks to the fingerprint sensor under the screen.
The G6 Play, pictured here, has the same 18:9 screen ratio as its slightly-more-pricey brother.
The Moto G6 costs $249, while the play is cheaper at $199.
One major difference: The G6 has dual cameras, while the G6 Play has a lone shooter on its back.
The G6 has some photography extras, like a portrait mode.
The four phones are cut from the same cloth.
Not pictured are two other models: The G6 Plus and the E5.
The E5 phones on the right (E5 Plus, E5 Play) are even more affordable.
And they all have headphone jacks!
Here's a few more shots of the G6 Play.
Back to the G6 now.
It has dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.
It comes with frame software for your selfies.
Many of its photography features aren't available on the G6 Play.
Google Lens smarts analyze your photos and give you more info on the subject.
Here are the E5 Plus and E5 Play.
The E5 Plus has a big ol' 6-inch screen, while the E5 Play is smaller at 5.2 inches.
We don't know how much they cost yet.
Not pictured is a middle model, the E5.
The E5 Plus doesn't just have a big screen, but a monster 5,000mAh battery too.
Its rear shooter weighs in at 12 megapixels.
Screen resolution is a HD 1,440x720 pixels.
The E5 Play's battery is smaller at 2,800mAh, but it is removable.
The rear camera is an entry-level 8 megapixels, but that'll be reflected in the price.