Eyes-on Motorola's Moto G6, G6 Play, E5 Plus and E5 Play

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • moto-g6-and-moto-e5-series-phones4
    1
    of 51
  • 001-motog6
    2
    of 51
  • 044-motog6-play
    3
    of 51
  • 028-motog6
    4
    of 51
  • 027-motog6
    5
    of 51
  • 042-motog6-play
    6
    of 51
  • 004-motog6
    7
    of 51
  • 005-motog6
    8
    of 51
  • 036-motog6
    9
    of 51
  • moto-g6-and-moto-e5-series-phones5
    10
    of 51
  • moto-g6-and-moto-e5-series-phones2
    11
    of 51
  • moto-g6-and-moto-e5-series-phones3
    12
    of 51
  • 034-motog6
    13
    of 51
  • 037-motog6
    14
    of 51
  • moto-g6-and-moto-e5-series-phones1
    15
    of 51
  • 006-motog6
    16
    of 51
  • 002-motog6
    17
    of 51
  • 003-motog6
    18
    of 51
  • 007-motog6
    19
    of 51
  • 008-motog6
    20
    of 51
  • 009-motog6
    21
    of 51
  • 010-motog6
    22
    of 51
  • 011-motog6
    23
    of 51
  • 012-motog6
    24
    of 51
  • 015-motog6
    25
    of 51
  • 016-motog6
    26
    of 51
  • 017-motog6
    27
    of 51
  • 018-motog6
    28
    of 51
  • 019-motoe5-plus
    29
    of 51
  • 020-motoe5-plus
    30
    of 51
  • 021-motoe5-plus
    31
    of 51
  • 023-motog6
    32
    of 51
  • 051-motoe5-plus
    33
    of 51
  • 052-motoe5-plus
    34
    of 51
  • 053-motoe5-plus
    35
    of 51
  • 054-motoe5-plus
    36
    of 51
  • 055-motoe5-plus
    37
    of 51
  • 056-motoe5-plus
    38
    of 51
  • 057-motoe5-plus
    39
    of 51
  • 058-motoe5-plus
    40
    of 51
  • 059-motoe5-plus
    41
    of 51
  • 060-motoe5-plus
    42
    of 51
  • 061-motoe5-plus
    43
    of 51
  • 062-motoe5-plus
    44
    of 51
  • 063-motoe5-plus
    45
    of 51
  • 069-motoe5-play
    46
    of 51
  • 064-motoe5-play
    47
    of 51
  • 065-motoe5-play
    48
    of 51
  • 066-motoe5-play
    49
    of 51
  • 068-motoe5-play
    50
    of 51
  • 067-motoe5-play
    51
    of 51

Motorola has new Moto phones. Many new Moto phones. From left to right: The budget G6 and G6 Play, and the ultrabudget E5 and E5 Play.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

First up, the Moto G6. It stands out thanks to the fingerprint sensor under the screen.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The G6 Play, pictured here, has the same 18:9 screen ratio as its slightly-more-pricey brother.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Moto G6 costs $249, while the play is cheaper at $199. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

One major difference: The G6 has dual cameras, while the G6 Play has a lone shooter on its back. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The G6 has some photography extras, like a portrait mode.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The four phones are cut from the same cloth. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Not pictured are two other models: The G6 Plus and the E5. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The E5 phones on the right (E5 Plus, E5 Play) are even more affordable. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

And they all have headphone jacks!

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's a few more shots of the G6 Play.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Back to the G6 now.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It has dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

It comes with frame software for your selfies. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Many of its photography features aren't available on the G6 Play. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Google Lens smarts analyze your photos and give you more info on the subject. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Here are the E5 Plus and E5 Play. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The E5 Plus has a big ol' 6-inch screen, while the E5 Play is smaller at 5.2 inches.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

We don't know how much they cost yet.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Not pictured is a middle model, the E5.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The E5 Plus doesn't just have a big screen, but a monster 5,000mAh battery too.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Its rear shooter weighs in at 12 megapixels. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Screen resolution is a HD 1,440x720 pixels.  

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The E5 Play's battery is smaller at 2,800mAh, but it is removable. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The rear camera is an entry-level 8 megapixels, but that'll be reflected in the price. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

/ Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
1 of 51
|

Eyes-on Motorola's Moto G6, G6 Play, E5 Plus and E5 Play

Published:
Up Next
The 49 best iPhone games
49

Latest Stories

UE Blast and Megablast speakers will add voice control for Spotify

UE Blast and Megablast speakers will add voice control for Spotify

by
Final Deadpool 2 trailer assembles the 'super-duper f----- group'

Final Deadpool 2 trailer assembles the 'super-duper f----- group'

by
Qualcomm's bid to expand beyond mobile chips hits a roadblock

Qualcomm's bid to expand beyond mobile chips hits a roadblock

by
The Force is crushing it: 2 Star Wars drones for $99.99

The Force is crushing it: 2 Star Wars drones for $99.99

by
Amazon just made it easy for anyone to make an Alexa skill

Amazon just made it easy for anyone to make an Alexa skill

by
Here's how tech can pick your perfect paint color

Here's how tech can pick your perfect paint color

by