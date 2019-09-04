Light Phone

The Light Phone 2 is arriving soon and its only functionalities will be texting, calling and setting alarms. The $350 minimalist mobile phone, reported earlier by Gizmodo, is available for preorder now with delivery expected at the end of October. You can use it with any carrier, or Light Phone offers a $30 a month plan.

The first credit-card-sized Light Phone was announced way back in May 2015, launching in 2016 after raising funds on Kickstarter. It works as a stand-alone phone when it has its own SIM card, or can be used to forward calls on from a regular smartphone if you're looking for some internet-free time. But it doesn't let you text -- or do anything else really.

The 4G LTE Lite Phone 2 has an e-ink screen, runs on Light OS, and its 950 mAh battery lasts up to seven days on standby or three days of regular usage. It has a headphone jack and Micro USB for charging, and comes in black and light gray. It weighs just 78g and measures 95.85 x 55.85 x 8.75mm.

Lite Phone 2 has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but will never be able to surf the net. That means no social media, ads, news, emails or feeds, Light Phone says.

The company is still working on its toolbox, but in future it'll allow users to add or remove functionality like calculator, music player and directions via the dashboard by the end of the year. GPS tracking is also being added to the phones and will launch in the fall, according to the company's online FAQ.

Light Phone bills its product as a tool built to serve humans rather than the other way around. "The Light Phone II is a phone that actually respects you," the company says.

It ships as an unlocked phone and doesn't include a SIM card or wall adapter. It requires a nano SIM.