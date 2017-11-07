The BlackBerry curse is alive and well

CNET

The last few years saw BlackBerry phones slide into irrelevancy as consumers opted for flashier offerings from Apple or Samsung.

Some things never change.

TCL, a Chinese company best known for cheap televisions, as well as budget phones under its Alcatel brand, earlier this year took on the ambitious project of reviving the BlackBerry brand. The result: the company saw its market share fall in the third quarter.

One beneficiary of this decline is Motorola, which jumped into the top five spot for the first time since 2015, according to a report by market research firm Strategy Analytics (account required).

The shifts underscore the finicky nature of the US phone business when it comes to mid and lower-tier phones. Apple and Samsung dominate the premium market with iPhones and Galaxy S phones, with a lock on the No. 1 and 2 positions, respectively. But there's a dogfight below as consumers hunt for the best bargains and there's a battle for who can pack in the best components and features for the lowest price.

TCL, which benefited from momentum last year, was poised to have a strong 2017 with the addition of BlackBerry to its portfolio. The company launched its first BlackBerry phone, the KeyOne, in February at a splashy event in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress trade show. Showing that it was committed to the brand, it followed up with an all-touchscreen BlackBerry Motion in October.

They haven't caused much of a stir. It didn't help that the KeyOne had a tendency to see its screen pop off.

TCL fell out of the top five in the third quarter, replaced by a surging Motorola. Motorola, a unit of Chinese consumer electronics giant Lenovo, has made headway after years of struggle.

"Motorola's recovery has been driven by expanded distribution with all top four US carriers, selling popular new models such as Moto Z2 Play," said Ken Hyers, an analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Spokesmen for Motorola and TCL weren't immediately available for comment.

Samsung, LG and ZTE all saw increases in sales and market share in the third quarter. Apple remained on top despite seeing both its sales and market share slip.

Overall, smartphone shipments fell by 2 percent from a year ago in the third quarter, according to Strategy Analytics.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet?