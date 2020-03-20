With so many restaurants closed due to coronavirus precautions, this might be the ideal time to try a meal-kit delivery service. Companies like Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Gobble will put perfectly portioned, ready-to-cook dinners on your doorstep, at per-serving prices that often beat what you'd pay dining out.

There are four offering particularly good deals right now; I'll update this list as more enter my radar. Which one is best? I've tried several and they're all pretty darn good. You can check out CNET's roundup of the best meal-kit delivery services for more a detailed, er, taste.

In the meantime, if you've already tried one or more of these, tell me which one(s) and what you liked or didn't like.

Shelby Brown/CNET Blue Apron offers two- and four-serving boxes with 2-3 or 2-4 recipes per week, respectively. Prices range from $7.49 to $9.99 per serving depending on how much you order, with shipping included free with all orders except the two-person, two-recipe option. There's no promo code for this offer; just click the orange Redeem Offer button at the top and you'll save $60 on your first three boxes.

Brandy Yowell As fate would have it, I just tried Gobble for the first time. It's quite similar to the other services, except that many items come already chopped, peeled, marinated and so on -- which can definitely save you some prep time. The two meals I just tried, Yankee pot roast and Cacao e pepe, were terrific. Dinner prices are a flat $11.99 per serving, however, so you do pay a bit extra for that convenience.

Home Chef Home Chef's meals start at $6.99 per serving, though you can't see a detailed price list until you actually get into the weekly menu and start making your selections. Also a bit confusing: Some meals are tagged "Fresh Start," but nothing I could find indicates what that means. Use our link below to get this promotion automatically applied when you sign up. Whatever options you choose, you'll save $25 per delivery for the first four deliveries.

Sun Basket Sun Basket is a little pricier than some of the other services, with meals ranging from $11-$13 per serving -- but in return you're getting strictly organic, non-GMO fare. And the $35 discount definitely makes your first box more affordable, and it nets you your choice of four items from their extensive snack menu: chips, veggies, chocolate bars and so on. Use the link below, then click Activate Offer to get the discount and freebies.

My advice: Take advantage of each and every one of these offers (making sure to pause or cancel after). You can see which service you like best and get super-cheap meals for weeks at a time.

Your thoughts?

