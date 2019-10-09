Tile

Yesterday, Tile took the wraps off a variety of new and updated trackers -- perhaps getting a bit ahead of Apple, which is rumored to start offering its own line of such devices. And even though it's barely a day old, the new Tile Sticker already has a deal designed to drive home its "smart" capabilities: For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Tile Sticker 4-pack for $59.99, a price that includes a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The Sticker is about the size of four stacked quarters -- definitely Tile's smallest tracker yet, which makes its 150-foot range particularly impressive. It employs a super-sticky adhesive that promises to keep it permanently attached (until you pry it loose) to just about anything.

Amazingly, it's fully waterproof, so if you were to stick one to, say, a bike, skateboard or GoPro, it should have no trouble withstanding puddles, splashes and the like.

The trade-off for that: The battery isn't replaceable, much like the Tiles of old. However, Tile says each Sticker should last you an admirable three years, so you're effectively paying $5 per unit per year -- not at all a bad deal, and almost certainly less than what Apple will charge.

As for the Echo Dot, itself a $50 value, I'm sure you're familiar with it. But what you may not know is there's an Alexa skill that lets you activate any Tile product with your voice. "Alexa, ask Tile to find my keys," for example.

It's a safe bet we'll see similar bundles as Black Friday draws nearer, but right now, this is a surprising -- and surprisingly good -- deal on Tile's latest.

