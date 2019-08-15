Sarah Tew/CNET

TV nerds like myself have waited a long time for details on TCL's 2019 televisions, and now that the TV maker has finally unveiled its new sets, they don't disappoint. Two new models -- the high-end TCL 8 series with fancy mini-LED tech and an upgraded TCL 6 series that adds QLED color -- are immediate contenders for the best TVs of 2019. And of course, every new TCL TV has built-in Roku TV, my favorite smart TV system.

TCL has become one of the most popular TV brands in the US, growing by more than 60 percent in 2017 and 2018 according to market research firm NPD, trailing only Samsung and Vizio in units sold. During that time, however, its growth has mostly come from entry-level models like the 3 series and 4 series -- among my top choices for budget buyers -- but not in midrange and high-end sets.

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 8 series, 6 series boost Roku TV's picture quality...

Now the company aims to broaden its appeal to video-quality aficionados and others willing to pay more. "With the 8- and 6-Series powered by the latest QLED color technology, there are few TVs available that can match their cinematic picture quality," said Chris Larson, senior vice president of TCL.

That claim has merit. With the 2018 6 series, my Editors' Choice among LCD TVs, the company demonstrated it can nail the sweet spot between price and image quality. The new versions look even better on paper. Here's all the new 2019 TVs TCL announced today.

TCL 2019 8, 6 and 5 series TVs Model Size (inches) Local dimming zones QLED color Price Available 75Q825 75 ~1,000 Yes $3,000 Fall 65Q825 65 ~1,000 Yes $2,000 Fall 65R625 65 120 Yes $1,000 Summer 55R625 55 100 Yes $600 Summer 65S525 65 No No TBD Summer 55S525 55 No No TBD Summer 50S525 50 No No TBD Summer 43S525 43 No No $300 Summer

TCL 8 series: 25,000 mini-LEDs can't be wrong

The 8 series shares a price ballpark with Vizio's P-Series Quantum X and Samsung's Q80R but could potentially outperform either one -- or any other high-end LCD TV. The reason? Small LEDs, and lots of 'em. TCL says the 8 series has 25,000 LEDs on the 75-inch size (and proportionally less on the 65, but representatives didn't specify exactly how many).

They're mini-LEDs, and this is the first time a TV maker has used them in a US model. Mini-LED is different from MicroLED, the display technology used by Samsung in its hella-expensive The Wall TVs, and rumored to be used in the 2020 version of the Apple Watch. MicroLED is a potentially revolutionary display tech and a candidate to replace OLED as picture-quality king, thanks to emissive technology that does away with the liquid-crystal structure of traditional LCD TVs. Mini-LED adds more, smaller LEDs to the backlight behind that structure, but otherwise the 8 series is a traditional LCD TV. I asked TCL to specify at what size a standard LED becomes a mini-LED, but representatives declined.

Thanks to mini-LED, which TCL calls "Quantum Contrast," the 8 series has around 1,000 local dimming zones, roughly twice as many as the 75-inch Vizio Quantum X (Samsung doesn't specify its number of dimming zones). Local dimming is the best way to improve LCD picture quality, and more zones generally means less stray illumination in dark objects, which leads to better contrast and overall image quality. TCL also claims superior brightness (although unlike Vizio it doesn't specify a number in nits), improved brightness uniformity, wider viewing angles and thinner design.

In a side-by-side demo with a Samsung Q80R, the TCL 8 series indeed looked very impressive, but I'll wait until I can review one to pass judgement -- and compare the 8 series to an OLED TV like LG's C9.

TCL says that an 8K version of the 8 series will be available sometime in the future as well, and at its demo space it showed the X10, an 8K model that will ship outside the US. At CES in January it said an 8K Roku TV would ship in "late 2019."

Sarah Tew/CNET

TCL 6 series: QLED could make a great TV better

If you don't want to spend two grand on a TV, yet still want a great picture, you're probably more interested in the updated 6 series. This year's version includes all of the goodness of the 2018 model, including a few more zones of full-array local dimming powered by standard-size LEDs, and adds quantum dots (also used on the 8 series).

TCL's adoption of "QLED" proves Samsung doesn't have a monopoly on that futuristic-sounding acronym -- TCL even uses the same font as Samsung. It stands for "quantum dot LED TV," and those dots are microscopic molecules that, when hit by light, emit their own, differently colored light. Quantum dots also appear in Vizio's new 2019 TVs including the M-Series Quantum. In my tests they do improve HDR color, which was a weakness of the 6 series last year.

Aside from some styling tweaks the 6 series is otherwise the same as last year. TCL didn't reveal whether there would be a cheaper Best Buy variant, and didn't announce a 75-inch size yet.

TCL 5 series: Meh

Far less exciting to me than the other two is an update of the 5 series. The only upgrades are cosmetic; TCL says the new version will have the same image quality as the 2018 model, which didn't really float my boat.

As I mentioned at the top all of the new TCL sets use Roku's operating system. The 8 and 6 series include Roku's voice remote, while the 5 series has the standard clicker. All of the new models support Dolby Vision, and the 8 and 6 series can handle Dolby Atmos audio as well.

I'm looking forward to reviewing the new TCL TVs soon.