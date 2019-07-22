Apple Watch could get MicroLED display next year, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

It isn't just the 2020 iPhone that could be getting a major revamp. Apple may be giving the Apple Watch a big update as soon as next year.

According to a new report from Chinese-language Economic Daily News, spotted by MacRumors, the iPhone-maker could be set to give its Watch a pretty sizable update with the new screen technology. Unlike OLED, which the Apple Watch has used since its first iteration launched in 2015, MicoLED can allow for brighter displays that are more power-efficient than OLED. They also don't have the same risk of burn-in that OLED experiences.

It isn't the first time that Apple has been rumored to be experimenting MicoLED. An earlier report suggested that Apple was developing the displays at a California facility. The new report, however, suggests that Apple will be working with two Taiwanese companies on the new displays.

Apple did not respond to a CNET request for comment.