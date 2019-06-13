Samsung The Wall Luxury Micro LED TV coming in July for rich people

Samsung

Samsung's The Wall TV is finally going to be available for consumers to purchase. At least those wealthy enough to afford its still unknown, but likely insanely expensive, price tag. Available globally in July, The Wall Luxury is Samsung's first consumer Micro LED display. The scalable, modular technology can be configured and customized to a variety of sizes, from 73-inches in 2K (a.k.a. 1080p) resolution all the way up to 292-inches in 8K resolution -- assuming your room and budget can support adding the additional panels.

The Wall Luxury incorporates design-centric features from other TVs. Like the Frame, The Wall isn't meant to be turned off. Instead, Samsung says, it changes "into a digital canvas best matching the owner`s interior needs and personal mood." The display runs a version of Samsung's Ambient mode found on its 2019 QLED TVs that shows curated art, photos and videos, complete with optional digital frames.

CNET reached out to Samsung for additional information, including the price of The Wall Luxury, but the company has yet to respond. For context, Samsung's QLED-based TVs max out at $70,000 for a 98-inch 8K version, so it's safe to assume the The Wall Luxury will cost well into six figures, at least for the larger 4K and 8K sizes.

Samsung

The first new screen technology in a decade, MicroLED utilizes millions of tiny, inorganic LEDs packed together to create the image. It has the potential for the same perfect black levels as OLED with no danger of burn-in. It can deliver higher brightness than any current display technology, wide-gamut excellent color and doesn't suffer the viewing angle and uniformity issues of LCD.

The Wall Luxury features a brightness of 2,000 nits, higher than all but the brightest LCD TVs available today, for improved HDR image quality. Samsung mentions a "120Hz video rate," although it's unclear whether that's the same as the 120Hz refresh rate used by high-end 4K TVs. Samsung's AI Upscaling is also present through what the company calls its "Quantum Processor Flex," which uses machine learning to calibrate the picture regardless of The Wall's modular screen resolution.

The Wall Luxury has a panel depth of 30mm, an improvement on the 80mm depth of earlier generation of The Wall that was only available for the commercial market.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung MicroLED TV comes closer to reality in 75-inch...

Compared to OLED and LCD, one disadvantage of current MicroLED technology is resolution. At 73 inches and 2K/1080p resolution, the individual pixels of The Wall Luxury are significantly larger than those of a typical 75-inch 4K LCD or 77-inch 4K OLED TV, so the image won't be as detailed with 4K TV shows and movies, in particular from relatively close seating distances. The same goes for higher-resolution versions; Samsung sells QLED TVs with 8K resolution as small as 65 inches, while to get that resolution in MicroLED you'll need, yes, a 292-inch TV.

At CES 2019 Samsung showed a version of MicroLED with smaller LEDs, managing to eke 4K resolution out of a 75-inch size. There's no word on when Samsung will bring that version to market.

Mentioned Above Samsung The Frame UN55LS003AF $1,299 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.