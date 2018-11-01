Target is offering killer pre-Black Friday deals on headphones and more -- today only

In an early rehearsal for Black Friday this year, Target has posted a bunch of deals online for one day only. And that day is today: Thursday, Nov. 1.
All of the deals posted today are available at Target.com, though some may also be found at retail locations. Here are the best deals we've spotted so far:
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $90 ($100 off): Delivering very good sound and strong battery life, the Powerbeats3 is a super solid value, especially at this price. See the CNET review.See it at Target
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $180 ($120 off): The Solo3 has all of the bases covered: well-built, comfortable to wear, best-in-class battery life and excellent audio. See the CNET review.See it at Target
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, $200: One of the better options for Android phone users, the Gear S3 looks cool and has an insane number of features. $100 off its usual price. See the CNET review.See it at Target
Dyson v6 vacuum cleaner, $190 ($110 off): The Dyson v6 performs well and maneuvers easily enough to be counted among the best stick vacuums on the market. See the CNET review.See it at Target
Instant Pot Duo 60 (6 qt.), $70 ($30 off): The Instant Pot is ready to be your kitchen's best friend, with more great recipes than you can count. Read: 5 reasons why you should own an Instant Pot.See it at Target
Target has also posted a preview version of its Black Friday newspaper circular, highlighting dozens of the deals it will offer later this month. That document also notes the holiday hours:
- Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22: opens 5 p.m., closes 1 a.m.
- Black Friday, Nov. 23: opens 7 a.m.
Last year, Target gave its REDcard holders, who get an additional 5 percent discount on all orders, early access to some sale items on Target.com on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
