Target is offering killer pre-Black Friday deals on headphones and more -- today only

In an early rehearsal for Black Friday this year, Target has posted a bunch of deals online for one day only. And that day is today: Thursday, Nov. 1.

All of the deals posted today are available at Target.com, though some may also be found at retail locations. Here are the best deals we've spotted so far:

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $90 ($100 off): Delivering very good sound and strong battery life, the Powerbeats3 is a super solid value, especially at this price. See the CNET review.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $180 ($120 off): The Solo3 has all of the bases covered: well-built, comfortable to wear, best-in-class battery life and excellent audio. See the CNET review.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, $200: One of the better options for Android phone users, the Gear S3 looks cool and has an insane number of features. $100 off its usual price. See the CNET review.

Dyson v6 vacuum cleaner, $190 ($110 off): The Dyson v6 performs well and maneuvers easily enough to be counted among the best stick vacuums on the market. See the CNET review.

Instant Pot Duo 60 (6 qt.), $70 ($30 off): The Instant Pot is ready to be your kitchen's best friend, with more great recipes than you can count. Read: 5 reasons why you should own an Instant Pot.

Target has also posted a preview version of its Black Friday newspaper circular, highlighting dozens of the deals it will offer later this month. That document also notes the holiday hours:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22: opens 5 p.m., closes 1 a.m.



Black Friday, Nov. 23: opens 7 a.m.



Last year, Target gave its REDcard holders, who get an additional 5 percent discount on all orders, early access to some sale items on Target.com on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

