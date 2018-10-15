The funniest Black Friday memes

CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday is coming

"Winter is coming." And with winter arriving, that means Black Friday is almost here. 

For those out of the loop, Black Friday is one of the biggest (and busiest) days for people to buy products at a big discount.

On Black Friday in 2017, US retailers pocketed a record $7.9 billion, an 18 percent increase from the prior year, according to Adobe Analytics

Before Nov. 23 arrives, check out some of the most hilarious Black Friday memes. 

But why are the TVs gone?

Rocky's biggest victory

Shopping dead

You're the one

Me versus inner me

Brian has bad news... again

The voice of reason

Willy Wonka gets it

Molded by Black Friday

The sound of sales

Black Friday or church?

Black Friday or 'Hunger Games'?

Never tell me the odds

Is Black Friday scarier than 'The Walking Dead'?

The undisputed WWE champion

Savings on savings

There are no rules

Who could refuse a good deal?

Still waiting....

The camping life

I declare bankruptcy

But it's football season

Heisenberg has to shop, too

The most interesting shopper

That'd be great

Black Friday for Amazon Prime customers

Pets celebrate Black Friday, too

This one's for you, security officers

