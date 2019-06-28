Eli Blumenthal/CNET

T-Mobile is the fourth and final major US carrier to turn on its 5G network and today, with the help of a Galaxy S10 5G phone provided by Samsung, I'll become one of the first people to try it out. I've just run the first test and guess what -- 5G really is blazing fast.

Today I'm running dozens of speed tests using the Speedtest.net benchmarking app, and downloading apps, movies and TV shows. The goal is to do all of the above on the Galaxy S10 5G and a 4G Galaxy S10 Plus, which will really show the difference between 4G and 5G speeds. I'm starting my four-hour field test in Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park before traveling to other parts of the city to see how 5G fares.

Eli Blumenthal/CNET

Here's a first impression: On the corner of 1st Ave and East 7th, T-Mobile's 5G, at 462 Mbps is more than five times faster than 4G LTE for a download. A little later, in Soho, the speed edged up to 491 Mbps and then 525 Mbps.

When I downloaded the movie Wine Country (555MB) from Netflix, it took roughly 40 seconds over 5G. On 4G LTE, there was barely any progress after 4 minutes.

To download and install the game PUBG (a little over 2GB), it took about 2 minutes, 12 seconds over T-Mobile's 5G.

As AT&T, Verizon and Sprint raced to turn on 5G around the country, T-Mobile has been -- rather surprisingly -- sitting on the sidelines. The self-proclaimed "un-carrier," known for brash marketing and aggressive statements, didn't rush to tout a 5G broadband network to claim "first," nor did it rebrand its upgraded LTE network to a 5G-related name.

Instead, it waited, and after, testing its first 5G network in New York, it appears on early tests the wait has been worth it.

Running around lower Manhattan we were able to try out the millimeter wave (or mmWave) network for ourselves, seeing blistering download speeds that rival those of home broadband.

So far T-Mobile's 5G is impressive but speeds are closer to what CNET saw with Sprint 5G in Dallas than the over 1Gbps that we encountered on Verizon in Chicago or the nearly 2Gbps we got with AT&T in LA.

For comparison, we saw peak download speeds of roughly 1.8Gbps testing AT&T's network in Los Angeles, 1.3Gbps on Verizon in Chicago and 484Mbps on Sprint's 5G network in Dallas.

Now playing: Watch this: Is 5G safe? (The 3:59, Ep. 575)

As with Verizon and AT&T's debut next-gen networks, T-Mobile is also using mmWave, which provides faster speeds and better performance for dense urban areas but doesn't cover the same amount of ground as Sprint's midband 5G network. While T-Mobile promises decent coverage of midtown and lower Manhattan and parts of downtown Brooklyn, it isn't blanketing the city.

The Big Apple is one of six cities -- alongside Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas and Los Angeles -- T-Mobile has chosen for the launch of its inaugural network. The city also seems to be the early exception for wide-scale coverage. Maps for other T-Mobile launch cities show pockets of 5G coverage, in line with early deployments of the technology by AT&T and Verizon.

I'll be testing for the next several hours, so check back throughout the day to see how it goes. I'll sum up the whole experience after all the tests are in.

Originally published June 28 at 7:21 a.m. PT.

Updates at 8:02 a.m. PT and 8:20 a.m. PT: Adds more speed test results.

Mentioned Above Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (128GB, prism black) $885 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.