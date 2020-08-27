T-Mobile unveils a $400 5G phone

T-Mobile has unveiled its new Revvl budget smartphones, the Revvl 4, Revvl 4+ and Revvl 5G. The 5G-enabled smartphone announced Thursday will be available Sept. 4 on both postpaid and prepaid, according to T-Mobile. It's also coming to Metro.
The Revvl 5G is also priced at $200 when you switch or add a line. Its low price point is T-Mobile's effort "to smash one of the last remaining hurdles keeping people from getting 5G, at a time when America needs reliable connectivity the most," said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO.
The 5G phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 4,500mAh battery, triple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera.
The Revvl 4 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ display, 13MP rear camera and 3,500mAh battery, and is priced at $120 or $5 per month. The Revvel 4+ has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, two rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery, and costs $192 or $8 per month. They both work on T-Mobile's LTE network.
T-Mobile uses low-band 600MHz spectrum -- which has better range but slower speeds -- for its 5G network, and is now also integrating Sprint's midband 2.5GHz spectrum since the carrier's $26.5 billion merger with Sprint went through in April. You can check out T-Mobile's 5G coverage maps here.
