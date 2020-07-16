T-Mobile tackles robo calls and scams with latest Un-carrier move

CNET

T-Mobile says it's getting more aggressive in its efforts to curb the growing problem of scammers using robocalls to take advantage of American wireless customers. The company has made the issue the subject of its latest "un-carrier" marketing event, which was announced via webcast Thursday.

It's the first Un-Carrier announcement since the acquisition of Sprint, which T-Mobile closed in April. The big news? T-Mobile is repackaging a set of old and new tools to help its subscribers across all of its brands-T-Mobile, Metro and Sprint- to better screen and block calls from scammers and to help protect customers' personal information. And it's offering these features to customers for free.

The company took the wraps off the initiative it is calling Scam Shield, during a webcast hosted by Golden Globe and six-time Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson of "Black-ish" fame and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert.

The news comes as Americans have been barraged with more than 58 billion scam calls in the past year, costing them more than $10 billion, according to YouMail. This was an increase of 22% over the previous year.

The global coronavirus pandemic has only made things worse, as scammers seize on an opportunity to prey upon people's health and financial fears. COVID-19-retaled scams increased 70% from May to June costing Americans more than $80 million this year, said T-Mobile.