T-Mobile signs deal with upcoming movie streaming service Quibi

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

T-Mobile has signed a deal with short movie streaming service Quibi, the companies announced Friday. The carrier will be Quibi's exclusive wireless distributor when the service launches in April 2020, as reported earlier by the Los Angeles Times.

Meg Whitman, Quibi CEO and former HPE chief executive, said in an emailed press release the service will "deliver premium video content for millennials on a technology platform that is built exclusively for mobile."

"A telecommunications partner like T-Mobile, with their broad coverage today and impressive 5G roadmap, is the perfect fit," Whitman said.

T-Mobile and Quibi said more details of their partnership will be coming soon.

Originally announced as NewTV, the name of the Hollywood startup was changed to Quibi -- short for "quick bites" -- in October last year. It received $1 billion in funding from Hollywood studios to launch a service with high-end, short-form shows made especially for mobile users.

Quibi leaders Jeffrey Katzenberg and Whitman last year said some of the content will include a "modern zombie story" created by Guillermo del Toro, an anthology called 50 States of Fear by Spider-man director Sam Raimi, a project called Wolves and Villagers from the production company that made Get Out and a modernization of Dog Day Afternoon.

The service was originally expected to launch by late 2019 at a cost of $5 a month with advertising, or $8 a month ad-free.