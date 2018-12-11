2019 movies to geek out over

CNET también está disponible en español.

2019 on the big screen

2019: It's another year of comic book blockbusters, serial sequels and reimagined reboots. Also, original movies from a list of directors that includes Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele and The Rock. Click through the pictures for a bumper crop of exciting sci-fi, superhero, horror, action and geeky flicks hitting the big screen in 2019.

Photo:Marvel Studios
Captain Marvel

March Brie Larson is Captain Marvel, an alien fighter pilot saving Earth from shape-changing Skrulls. Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law also star.

Photo:Chuck Zlotnik/Marvel Studios
Shazam

April Zachary Levi is DC's innocent superhero Shazam!

Photo:Warner Bros. Pictures
Avengers 4 Endgame

April The Avengers assemble a final time in the aftermath of Thanos' Infinity War victory. Can Iron Man, Black Widow, Ant-Man, Captain America (and Hawkeye) save the Marvel universe once again?

Photo:Marvel Studios
Us

March Jordan Peele (left) follows Get Out with Us, starring Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Lupita Nyong'o (centre, with Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya).

Photo:Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Pokémon: Detective Pikachu

May Gotta crack all the cases! Ryan Reynolds is the voice of everyone's favourite yellow Pokemon, except in Detective Pikachu he's a private eye... or something?

Photo:Pokemon
Toy Story 4

June Toy Story 4 reunites Woody, Buzz and their fellow playthings, with new toy Forky along for the ride.

Photo:Pixar
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

July Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino's vision of LA in the time of the Charles Manson murders. It stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and too many other stars to name.

Photo:Andrew Cooper
Ad Astra

May Brad Pitt is an astronaut searching for his missing father, played by Tommy Lee Jones, in Ad Astra. It also stars Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland.

Photo:20th Century Fox
The Irishman

Netflix Robert De Niro is The Irishman in Martin Scorsese's gangster epic, also starring the dream team of Pesci, Pacino and Keitel.

Photo:James Devaney
It: Chapter Two

September The smash hit Steven King adaptation sends in the clowns for a sequel, It: Chapter 2. Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as Pennywise, while James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain are the grown-up versions of the first movie's young cast.

Photo:New Line Cinema
Joker

September Joaquin Phoenix is comic book villain the Joker in this dark DC story.

Photo:Gotham
Sundance A searing look at the things we Share, this movie follows a teenager reckoning with a disturbing video from a night she doesn't remember.

Photo:Sundance
The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley

Sundance The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley is a documentary digging into the shocking fraud behind Elizabeth Holmes' disgraced company Theranos.

Photo:Sundance
The Great Hack

Sundance The dark world of data exploitation is uncovered in The Great Hack, which explores the Cambridge Analytica and Facebook scandal.

Photo:Sundance
Hobbs & Shaw

August Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson are best of frenemies in Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, also featuring Idris Elba.

Photo:Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

February Toothless and Hiccup swoop back into action in How to Train Your Dragon 3 from Dreamworks.

Photo:Dreamworks
Glass

January M Night Shyamalan unites Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson from the movies Unbreakable and Split for Glass, a Shyamalaniverse crossover.

Photo:Universal
I Am Mother

Sundance A teenage girl is raised by a robot designed to repopulate Earth after humanity is wiped out. Intriguing sci-fi I Am Mother stars Rose Byrne and Hilary Swank.

Photo:Ian Routledge
Official Secrets

Sundance Keira Knightley blows the whistle in the true story of Katharine Gun, who revealed official secrets that exposed an illegal spying operation before the Iraq War. Matt Smith, Ralph Fiennes and Rhys Ifans also star.

Photo:Sundance
The Report

Sundance Daniel Jones was the man who blew the whistle on the CIA's torture program in the report that shook America. Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm star in this ripped-from-the-headlines drama.

Photo:Atsushi Nishijima
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

February Chris Pratt is bricking it once again in The Lego Movie 2.

Photo:Captura de pantalla por Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET
Sonic the Hedgehog

November Gaming icon Sonic the Hedgehog chases rings with Jim Carrey as the villainous Doctor Robotnik.

Photo:Sonic
Hellboy

April David Harbour is well red as the demonic comic book hero Hellboy.

Photo:Simon Varsano
Velvet Buzzsaw

Sundance Writer-director Dan Gilroy re-teams with his Nightcrawler star Jake Gyllenhaal for Velvet Buzzsaw, set in the mega-rich art world.

Photo:Claudette Barius
Dumbo

March Tim Burton is the elephant in the room for the latest Disney live-action remake, a CG-driven update of Dumbo.

Published:Caption:
The Lion King

July Disney gives The Lion King the live-action treatment with the help of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and James Earl Jones.

Photo:Captura de pantalla por Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET
Apollo 11

Sundance Step inside the Apollo 11 with this documentary of archive footage, some of it taken by the astronauts themselves.

Photo:Sundance
Spider-Man: Far From Home

July Tom Holland returns as Marvel's friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, except this time he's Far From Home.

Photo:Chuck Zlotnick
John Wick 3: Parabellum

May Keanu Reeves reloads for the all-action John Wick 3.

Photo:Niko Tavernise
Memory: The Origins of Alien

Sundance In space, no one can hear you watch Memory, a documentary revealing the origins of Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi chiller Alien. 

Photo:Sundance
X-Men: Dark Phoenix

June Sophie Turner is Jean Grey as the X-Men face a new version of the Dark Phoenix Saga comic storyline.

Published:Caption:
Aladdin

May Another Disney animated classic gets the live-action, photo-real treatment in Aladdin.

Photo:Disney
Alita: Battle Angel

February Robert Rodrigues and James Cameron present Alita: Battle Angel, a CG-driven fantasy action flick inspired by a classic manga.

Photo:Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporatio
The Kid Who Would Be King

February Patrick Stewart is Merlin in The Kid Who Would Be King, an update of the King Arthur myth from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish.

Photo:Kerry Brown
Men in Black: International

June Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson replace Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as the Men in Black: International.

Photo:Jasin Boland/Marvel
Godzilla: King of the Monsters

May Godzilla sets out to prove he's King of the Monsters.

Photo:CNET screenshot
Little Monsters

Sundance Little Monsters is an Australian zombie movie starring Lupita Nyong'o.

Published:Caption:
Escape Room

January Of course there's a movie called Escape Room. Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll leads six strangers through a series of immersive challenges that will turn out be a killer experience. Killer, geddit?

Photo:Sony
Knock Down The House

Sundance This documentary follows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other political candidates looking to Knock Down The House of American politics.

Photo:Sundance
The Prodigy

February A mother is concerned her young son maybe a prodigy -- of horror!

Photo:Rafy
The Goldfinch

November Ansel Elgort headlines an adaptation of Donna Tartt's seminal novel The Goldfinch for Amazon.

Photo:Wilson Webb
Charlie's Angels

November Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska and Kristen Stewart are the newest versions of 70s TV crimefighters Charlie's Angels. Elizabeth Banks writes and directs, so it should be pitch perfect.

Photo:Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR
Hail Satan

Sundance You'll have a devil of a time with Hail Satan, a documentary abut the controversial religion The Satanic Temple.

Published:Caption:
Kingsman 3

November Taron Egerton suits up for a third helping of over-the-top Kingsman espionage action.

Photo:Giles Keyte
Gemini Man

October Action is written in the stars for thriller Gemini Man, in which Ang Lee directs Will Smith and Clive Owen.

Photo:Clive Mason / Getty Images
Midway

November On Veterans Day, Roland Emmerich steers Woody Harrelson and Aaron Eckhart through the pivotal World War II battle of Midway.

Photo:Universal History Archive
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Sundance Chiwetel Ejiofor makes his driectorial debut to tell the true story of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.

Photo:Ilze Kitshoff
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Sundance Zac Efron plays Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile serial killer Ted Bundy.

Photo:Brian Douglas
Captive State

March John Goodman leads this drama about an alien invasion that leaves the world in a Captive State.

Photo:Entertainment One
Paradise Hills

Sundance In Paradise Hills, things are not what they seem, as Emma Roberts, Awkwafina and Milla Jovovich will soon learn...

Photo:Sundance
The Addams Family

October Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard are spooky, kooky and altogether ooky as a new animated Addams Family.

Photo:MGM
Happy Death Day 2U

February Groundhog Day meets Blumhouse horror -- again -- in Happy Death Day 2U.

Photo:Michele K. Short
American Factory

Sundance See what happens when a Chinese billionaire opens a new American factory in working-class Ohio.

Photo:Sundance
Ford v. Ferrari

June Christian Bale is in the driving seat for the story of Ford and Ferrari's battle to win the Le Man endurance race.

Photo:Getty
Terminator 6

November Linda Hamilton, right, reprises her role as Sarah Connor in a sixth Terminator movie.

Photo:Paramount Pictures
Stuber

July Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista hail an Uber-full of laughs in action-comedy Stuber.

Photo:Comedy Dynamics
17 Bridges

July Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman burns 17 Bridges in this action thriller.

Photo:Mark Mann
The Infiltrators

Sundance The Infiltrators are a plucky band of undocumented immigrants who deliberately get themselves detained at a shadowy, for-profit detention center.

Photo:Sundance
The New Mutants

August Marvel's X-Men go horror for the spooky adventures of the teenage New Mutants, including Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

Photo:Fox
Light From Light

Sundance A single mom and sometime paranormal investigator investigates a haunting. Could chiller Light From Light be this year's Hereditary? 

Photo:Sundance
Downton Abbey

September You're cordially invited back to Downton Abbey for a big screen version of the spiffingly posh TV hit.

Photo:Nick Briggs/ Carnival Film & Television Ltd
Artemis Fowl

August Disney adapts the Artemis Fowl books about a junior genius turning his criminal mind against fairies.

Photo:Disney
The Angry Birds Movie 2

August How is Angry Birds still a thing?

Photo:Columbia Pictures
Playmobil: The Movie

August Playmobil: The Movie. Well, it worked for Lego...

Photo:Playmobil
Spies in Disguise

September Will Smith is a superspy with a problem in animated comedy Spies in Disguise.

Photo:Fox
Jungle Cruise

October Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt bring Disney's Jungle Cruise theme park ride to life.

Photo:Disney
The Aeronauts

November Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones take off as real-life historical hot air balloonists in Amazon's The Aeronauts.

Photo:Theory
Cold Pursuit

February Snow joke: Liam Neeson is back in action in Cold Pursuit.

Photo:Summit
Jumanji 3

November Dwayne Johnson is back in the game as the Rock follows up 2018's surprise hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. 

Photo:Sony Pictures Entertainment
Frozen 2

November Let it go again as Disney returns to the icy world of Frozen.

Photo:Disney
Star Wars Episode IX

December Its the final showdown for Rey, Finn and Kylo Renn as the Star Wars trilogy comes to a close with Episode IX, following the shocking events of The Last Jedi.

Photo:Disney
2019 movies to geek out over

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

