2019 movies to geek out over

2019: It's another year of comic book blockbusters, serial sequels and reimagined reboots. Also, original movies from a list of directors that includes Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele and The Rock. Click through the pictures for a bumper crop of exciting sci-fi, superhero, horror, action and geeky flicks hitting the big screen in 2019.
September The smash hit Steven King adaptation sends in the clowns for a sequel, It: Chapter 2. Bill Skarsgard reprises his role as Pennywise, while James McAvoy and Jessica Chastain are the grown-up versions of the first movie's young cast.
Sundance Keira Knightley blows the whistle in the true story of Katharine Gun, who revealed official secrets that exposed an illegal spying operation before the Iraq War. Matt Smith, Ralph Fiennes and Rhys Ifans also star.
Sundance Daniel Jones was the man who blew the whistle on the CIA's torture program in the report that shook America. Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm star in this ripped-from-the-headlines drama.
January Of course there's a movie called Escape Room. Daredevil's Deborah Ann Woll leads six strangers through a series of immersive challenges that will turn out be a killer experience. Killer, geddit?