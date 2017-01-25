T-Mobile disses DirecTV Now, rewards AT&T switchers with free Hulu too

Up Next Robots, video games, sci-fi: The perfect VR film for geeks

James Martin/CNET

DirecTV Now is suffering, and now T-mobile is piling on.

The wireless carrier has a new offer for customers who switched from rival AT&T and received a free year of DirecTV Now as a reward: Get a free year of Hulu too.

Citing widespread reports of the DirecTV Now's unreliability and customer complaints, T-mobile characterizes Hulu as an "Awesome Streaming Service that Actually Works."

AT&T both DirecTV Now, a live streaming TV service that launched in December for $35 per month.

"It turns out DirecTV Now is barely watchable, but we've got our customers' backs!," said said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile in a statement. "Even I can't believe AT&T spent $67 billion on DirecTV and still couldn't roll out a streaming service that worked! <insert shock face emoji>."

The offer applies to Hulu's $7.99 per month plan (the one with commercials). Hulu is also working on its own live TV service to rival DirecTV Now, coming later this year for less than $40 per month.

DirecTV Now did not immediately respond to a request for comment.