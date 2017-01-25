For AT&T, the future is (DirecTV) Now

David Katzmaier/CNET

You only get one chance to make a first impression.

If that's the case, AT&T may have dropped the ball with many customers who signed up for its DirecTV Now streaming TV service. The telecommunications giant saw its service choke under the demands of its users, and marking an embarrassing start for the company.

It was bad enough that T-Mobile CEO John Legere on Wednesday ahead of AT&T's earnings report said he would offer any AT&T customer who switch a year of Hulu service to make up for the bumpy start of DirecTV Now. Legere is on a troll roll after claiming on Tuesday that Verizon was suffering from a mid-life crisis.

AT&T, however, would point to the 200,000 customers it added since the launch, far higher than Wall Street expected. The numbers, released last week, were likely buoyed by the introductory promotional offer of 100 channels for $35 a month.

DirecTV Now represents AT&T's push to transform itself into more than a simple phone company, taking control of the content you watch and how you watch it. AT&T made its push to own the distribution through last year's acquisition of DirecTV, and wants to be the company behind "Game of Thrones" and Superman with its pending deal to buy Time Warner.

Its eagerness to evolve is partly due to the competitive nature of its core wireless business, one in which smaller rivals Sprint and T-Mobile are scooping up its subscribers. It's the same trend that has forced Verizon to make its own acquisitive bets, although they're relatively smaller ones in AOL and Yahoo.

The fourth quarter saw more of the same for AT&T. While the company added 1.5 million connections, 1.3 million was from lower-revenue connected devices. It also lost 67,000 so-called postpaid customers -- people who pay at the end of the month and tend to be more loyal -- in the period. Much of its postpaid growth came from connecting tablets.

It also saw a jump in prepaid users through its Cricket and GoPhone arms.

As with previous quarters, AT&T said the customers who left were feature phone users, and that its higher end customers stuck with the service.

On the video side, the company also added 235,000 satellite TV subscribers in the period, although it lost 262,000 U-Verse TV subscribers.

Most people will look at the DirecTV Now numbers, since the company is betting on the over-the-top strategy to eventually win out. But even AT&T said there isn't enough data to see how loyal customers will be.

AT&T posted a fourth-quarter profit of $2.4 billion, or 39 cents a share, down from 65 cents a year ago. Remove the one-time items like M&A costs, and earnings were 66 cents a share versus 63 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue slipped slightly to $41.8 billion.

Earnings fell right in line with expectations, although revenue was slightly disappointing relative to analysts' expectations, according to Yahoo Finance.

For 2017, AT&T expects adjusted earnings in the mid-single digit range and revenue in the low-single digit range.

AT&T slipped 0.2 percent to $41.32 in after-hours trading.