T-Mobile boosts data throttling threshold to 50GB per month

T-Mobile customers on the carrier's unlimited data plans will soon get to use at least 50 gigabytes of data each month before they face a possible speed reduction.

T-Mobile, the third-largest wireless player -- well behind Verizon and AT&T -- previously warned that it may reduce customers' download speeds once they had consumed 32GB of data each month. The wireless carrier said Tuesday that threshold will increase to 50GB starting Wednesday.

The big four wireless carriers all offer plans with unlimited talk, texting and data. But when you hit a certain data limit, your data speeds are slowed down or your data needs are sent to the back of the line. AT&T and Verizon Wireless currently have 22GB data limits, while Sprint sets its limit at 23GB.

T-Mobile said the new limit means only the top 1 percent of data users will face a possible reduction in speeds, compared with the previous 3 percent.

"When T-Mobile customers who use the most data hit these prioritization points during the month, they get in line behind other customers who have used less data and may experience reduced speeds," the company said in a blog post. "But this impacts them only very rarely, like when there is a big line, and it resets every month."

The boost comes after T-Mobile and Netflix announced a partnership earlier this month that will give many subscribers to T-Mobile's "One" unlimited data plans free access to Netflix. But the freebie only works if you have at least two T-Mobile One unlimited data voice lines (single line customers are out of luck).

