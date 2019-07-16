T-Mobile and Taco Bell's new T-MoBell stores serve 'smartphones with a side of tacos'

T-MoBell might soon be the new reason to move to a big city. T-Mobile and Taco Bell are teaming up again to bring T-MoBell stores to New York, Los Angeles and Chicago July 23-25. The stores will offer exclusive, limited-edition, co-branded merchandise like the T-MoBell Freeze and taco-themed socks. You might even get to meet a celebrity if you stop by the grand opening. The best part? Free tacos.
Even if you're not in an area with a T-MoBell store, you could win a year of free tacos (a dream, honestly) via a $500 Taco Bell gift card. Other prizes include Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones and Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 speakers. If you want a shot at winning, follow T-Mobile on Twitter to stay on top of giveaways.
John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, said the free-taco Tuesday in February boosted sales for both companies and motivated the two to work together again.
"People love tacos. And they love their phones. T-MoBell is the ultimate fusion of those two loves, and we can't wait to show everyone what we've cooked up," Legere said in a release Tuesday.
It's something to chew on while you wait (and wait and wait) for T-Mobile's merger with Sprint to close.
